Khloe Kardashian Goes Wet And Wild In A Sexy Yellow High-Cut Swimsuit

Khloe Kardashian flaunts her curvy figure as she emerges wet and glistening from a hot tub. Wearing a high-cut-one-piece yellow swimsuit, her toned physique and pert derriere turned heads from onlookers.

Wet and Wild

Khloe Kardashian sizzles in her canary yellow one-piece bathing suit. It wasn’t just an ordinary bathing suit, as it was made solely for a Kardashian. Famous for their big booties and enviable body figures, this type of bathing suit number was obviously put to good use.

The swimsuit featured waist-high slits, therefore, it requires elastic bands at the sides to keep it in place and prevent any peepshow from happening. It has a plunging scoop neckline that shows off Khloe’s full bust. The back of the bathing suit featured the same plunging scooped back. This one-piece definitely gives you the “sexy back” vibes.

However, the main attraction was on her cheeky bottoms as the bathing suit left little of it to the imagination. Due to the high-cut slits, the back of the swimsuit covered barely enough of her perfectly round and toned buns. This girl is indeed the epitome of body goals who can rival even her sister’s, Kim Kardashian.

The fitness enthusiast dons her lovely blonde hair into a messy bun, and she finishes off the look with a pair of yellow aviator sunglasses. Khloe’s wet look is a manifestation of how the reality TV star is evidently enjoying her trip in Costa Rica with her family.

This tropical getaway will be shown in the season 13 of their reality TV series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians on E!

Wetter and Wilder

Three days ago, Kim and Khloe Kardashian were spotted baring their curvaceous figure while sunbathing by the poolside in Costa Rica. The two women looked absolutely confident wearing their respective bikinis. Kim, 36, opted for a nude-colored bikini and completed it with a pair of gold sunglasses.

Khloe, 32, chose to wear a maroon high-cut one-piece bathing suit showing off her toned arms and legs. Her blonde locks were wet, giving us a hint that she had already taken a dip in the turquoise blue water. The Kardashian sisters proudly showed off their assets, a pair of huge booties while filming for the show.

Furthermore, Khloe shared a smoldering selfie on social media on Sunday. The TV star shows off her pretty pout while her blonde tresses cover the side of her face. She captioned the photo, “Island Vibes” which started quite a squabble when one user commented that, “Costa Rica isn’t an island, honey,” Khloe then hits back in reply.

“I’m fully aware that Costa Rica is not an island. I am feeling island vibes hence my caption. Please stop reading so deep into everything,” she responded.

Im fully aware that Costa Rica is not an island. I am feeling island vibes hence my caption. Please stop reading so deep into everything. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 29, 2017

Whatever vibes Khloe might be feeling, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star still oozes sex appeal with her latest snaps and we are excited to see glimpses of her racy bikini pictures on TV.

Fitness aficionado

The Revenge Body star, although on vacation, didn’t stop her passion in going to the gym. Even working out twice a day!

“Late night workout was a success!! Need some rest for my early morning workout! Have to fit it in where I can. Even on vacay,” she posted on Twitter.

However, Khloe isn’t the only one who has been hitting the gym lately. Her sister, Kim, also took to Snapchat to show off her taut figure during their morning session. It’s quite a workout regimen you two girls share.

Nevertheless, we’re still hoping Khloe Kardashian would share more of her wet and sexy bikini pictures on social media.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]