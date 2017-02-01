Joshua Kushner Puts Net Worth And Trump Aside For Karlie Kloss And Women’s March

Joshua Kushner found himself stuck between Donald Trump administration and Women’s March, but now it’s clear which side he has chosen. The brother of Jared Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump, made an appearance at Women’s March on Washington D.C., showing that he clearly supports the cause that supposes Donald Trump. He must have made his girlfriend Karlie Kloss very proud!

The 31-year-old businessman comes from a family of large money and prestige in the world of commerce. He is famous for founding Oscar Healthcare, which will take a hit when Trump puts into action repealing Obamacare.

The fact that his older brother Jared Kushner holds such esteem in the eyes of the president-elect means that the situation will get tricky for the businessman. According to the New York Times, Joshua has assured his investors that his brother’s connection to Donald Trump will not have an effect on how he conducts his business, but that also has been called into question.

To put his investors, his girlfriend Karlie Kloss and perhaps his morals in peace, Joshua Kushner attended Women’s March this past January, showing his support for the cause that is rising up against Donald Trump.

“[W]hile the Trump family is apparently staying far away from the massive protest, at least one member of the extended family was reportedly spotted in the middle of the action,” reports Mashable. “Venture capitalist Joshua Kushner, the brother of Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, was spotted in D.C. amid thousands of marchers, many of whom may have been unaware of who was in their midst.”

Check out the picture that went viral online!

Jared Kushner's brother was at the Women's March in D.C. https://t.co/HA9gDgAJq2 — Jaweed Kaleem (@jaweedkaleem) January 24, 2017

His girlfriend Karlie Kloss, on the other hand, did not join him in the march, choosing to get her own work done instead of showing support for women.

“But Kloss did not appear to have made the trip to DC with Kushner, with the model spotted looking fashionable on the streets of Manhattan instead,” reports Daily Mail. “The 24-year-old supermodel was seen wearing an eye-catching blue striped dress and fur coat in New York running errands.”

But after Women’s March, it looked like Joshua Kushner was getting in the folds of Trump administration. He posted a picture on his Instagram with his brother Jared, in front of a painting of John F. Kennedy.

A photo posted by Joshua Kushner (@joshuakushner) on Jan 22, 2017 at 1:45pm PST

His Instagram followers were quick to spot this and made sure that he knew what was on their minds.

“How are you ok with what is happening right now?” leadurand93 wrote in the comments. “This country is hurtling backwards at break-neck speed. Any progress we’ve made in a direction that embraces equality and human rights, has been made at a laboriously slow pace, and now I’m literally watching the backwards slide begin.

“It is your responsibility to use your connections and influence to help protect the people,’ the commenter continued. “Please don’t stand idly by and watch this administration ruin lives.”

In whatever direction that Joshua Kushner will decide to take his personal and business relationships, it looks like his net worth is on the verge of making a big change.

But it looks like his relationship with the model Karlie Kloss is continuing to be stable through these times of political unrest. They have been seen having public arguments in New York CIty, but they also have shared the past four years of their lives together as a couple.

“They recently celebrated their fourth anniversary together,” reports Daily Mail. “But Karlie Kloss, 23, and her boyfriend Joshua Kushner, 30, looked to be involved in an animated conversation while out and about in New York on Saturday. The couple were pictured having a heated exchange by the roadside with both gesticulating passionately throughout.”

Check out Karlie on his Instagram!

birthday girl???? A photo posted by Joshua Kushner (@joshuakushner) on Aug 2, 2015 at 9:02pm PDT

How do you think Joshua Kushner will conduct his business in Trump administration? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/AP Images]