Jana Duggar Puts Family, Not Courting, First As Jinger, Joy, Jill, And Jessa Make News

Jana Duggar is the eldest Duggar girl to not be married, let alone courting, but that does not seem to bother her very much. While her other sisters, Jinger Duggar, Joy-Anna Duggar, Jill Duggar, and Jessa Duggar are making enough news to grant another season to the family’s reality show, Counting On, Jana seems to be content supporting and spending time with her nuclear family.

The Duggars were criticized during the past holiday season for putting the eldest daughter to work a little too much. Jana Duggar was seen fixing shower head, decorating the front gate, babysitting her much younger sibling’s birthday parties and baking up a storm just in time for Christmas.

Check out the 26-year-old Duggar making enough bread and cookies for her numerous family members!

But that doesn’t mean that all her hard work goes without being thanked. A few days ago, Michelle Duggar posted a picture of Jana looking content in a nail salon, showing that she does not forget to treat her hard-working daughter to some luxury.

Check out Jana on family Facebook below!

The fact that many of her younger sisters, Jinger, Jill, and Jessa, are married off, with Joy-Anna courting Austin Forsyth, means that Jana has more time with her mother, who probably will not have another sibling at the age of 50.

Courting, getting engaged and eventually married all have been on the 26-year-old Duggar’s mind. Despite the fact that she seems to fall behind her much younger siblings in terms of starting a family of her own, it sounds like Jana is not in a big rush to make rash decisions.

“There have been different guys who have come along and asked, but they haven’t been, I don’t know, the right one,” she revealed, according to Radar Online. “It can be tempting, like, ‘Oh, I really want to be married,’ because in those moments, your siblings that are married and have little ones are going on dates and doing their thing. It’s like this weird in-between stage. I’m not a younger one, but I’m not an older, married one with kids.”

One of the reasons that Jana is not in a hurry is because she has already had experiences courting and considering engagement. While she has not made any of her short relationships public, the die-hard fans of Counting On and 19 Kids and Counting have been aware that she has been on the market for a long time.

“Jana didn’t name her suitors, but she has been attached to several men,” reports Yahoo! Sports. “Not only was she infamously linked to former NFL star Tim Tebow in 2014 (a claim her cousin vehemently denied on her behalf), she was also said to have once had a failed romance with a fellow reality star. In 2015 it was reported that Jana turned down advances from family friend and now-married “Bringing Up Bates” star Zach Bates after having “secret chaperoned dates.”

Even if she is not making big news with her quiet life with the rest of the Duggars, her sisters are getting up to exciting things to keep the family’s TLC show running. Jinger Duggar just moved to Texas with her new husband Jeremy Vuolo and many are anticipating baby news also to be on the way. Jessa Duggar is about to deliver her second child, Jill Duggar just announced the gender of her second baby and Joy-Anna, the youngest of them all, is in the throes of her courting experience with Austin Forsyth.

Do you think Jana will continue to put family first in 2017? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]