‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ 5: Release Date, Trailer, And Cast News

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales began production about two years ago and is set to be released in 2017 with a release date on May 26th. We have information on the plot, cast and teaser trailer for Pirates of the Caribbean 5.

The fourth installment Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides received mixed to negative critical reviews but was a commercial success with over $1 billion in the box office. It was released in 2011; therefore, the fifth installment will come six years later. It was initially meant to be released in 2015 but due to writing and budgeting issues.

The teaser trailer for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales features new cast member Javier Bardem who plays Capitán Salazar – a ghost pirate looking for Captain Jack Sparrow played by Johnny Depp. Salazar finds another new cast member Henry played by Brenton Thwaites to pass on a message for Sparrow.

So what can fans expect in Pirates of the Caribbean 5? According to Den of Geek the plot or synopsis for the highly anticipated movie is as follows:

“Johnny Depp returns to the big screen as the iconic, swashbuckling anti-hero Jack Sparrow in the all-new Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. The rip-roaring adventure finds down-on-his-luck Captain Jack feeling the winds of ill-fortune blowing strongly his way when deadly ghost sailors, led by the terrifying Captain Salazer (Javier Bardem), escape from the Devil’s Triangle bent on killing every pirate at sea – notably Jack. Jack’s only hope of survival lies in the legendary Trident of Poseidon, but to find it he must forge an uneasy alliance with Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario), a brilliant and beautiful astronomer, and Henry (Brenton Thwaites), a headstrong young sailor in the Royal Navy. At the helm of the Dying Gull, his pitifully small and shabby ship, Captain Jack seeks not only to reverse his recent spate of ill fortune, but to save his very life from the most formidable and malicious foe he has never faced.”

115 Days until Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is released to theaters on Friday May 26th 2017 ! ☠⚔️ #Pirates5 pic.twitter.com/ZUHmuwgWeA — Sean B. (@SeanBonau) January 31, 2017

The cast for Pirates of the Caribbean 5 will include Geoffrey Rush as Hector Barbossa, Kevin McNally as Mr. Gibbs and surprisingly Orlando Bloom will return as Will Turner. His character was last seen as the Captain of the Flying Dutchman. Bloom revealed that now he is Davy Jones he will not look like himself; therefore his character may have an appearance of the original who lives in the ocean. Elizabeth Swan, played by Kiera Knightly may make a cameo; however, this is yet to be confirmed.

Kaya Scodelario will portray an astronomer Carina Smythm who is the female lead in the movie and will be looking for the trident of Poseidon. Many fans of the franchise see the mysterious Henry as the new Will Turner and Carina as the new Elizabeth Swan.

It seems like Henry is Will Turner’s son and will attempt to break the curse. It should also be noted that the film will also try and build new characters who may take the franchise forward. In Pirates of the Caribbean 5, Jack will be looking for the Trident of Poseidon, which will lead him to meeting Carina Smyth along the way. He will need this powerful tool to defeat Salazar and his army of ghost pirates.

It is not clear whether Jack Sparrow will be in possession of the Black Pearl but Johnny Depp’s character is pivotal to the film series despite rumors that he may not appear in the movie. A full-length trailer for Pirates of the Caribbean 5 will be released soon.

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images]