Made In Chelsea Star Binky Felstead Flashes her Nipples In Sheer Lace On Instagram

Binky Felstead flashes her nipples once more in a recent snap on Instagram. The Made in Chelsea star poses sultrily in the mirror wearing a sheer black top with a plunging neckline, baring her bosom as well.

???????????????????? This lace bodysuit is a DREAM ???? My new @inthestyleUK range has launched today & this bodysuit is part of it, selling out fast ???????? inthestyle.com A photo posted by Binky Felstead (@binkyfelstead) on Jan 31, 2017 at 12:49pm PST

Get this upcoming mama a bra

After announcing her pregnancy and the child’s gender last month, the pregnant mom attracts attention again as she shared a racy photo on Instagram yesterday. In the snapshot, Binky sat in front of her dressing table, full of brushes and makeup paraphernalia. She was seen giving her messy hair a pat while posing sultrily in front of the mirror.

The actress shunned bras and pasties to don a completely sheer mesh top with snaking floral design. The plunging neckline and choker-inspired ribbon gave the bodysuit a stylish and glamorous look. Binky’s bust was up and center, and because of the see-through material, we see a flash of her nipples on display.

The caption of the snap read, “This lace bodysuit is a DREAM [insert fire emoji] My new @inthestyleUK range has launched today & this bodysuit is part of it, selling out fast inthestyle.com”

Binky is promoting her clothing line to her fans, inthestyle.com, an online fashion retail store. And with the new Western Rose collection added, this racy bodysuit might be the new hype.

Binky Felstead isn’t too keen to cover up after revealing her big news on becoming a parent with her on-and-off lover, Josh Patterson.

On her growing baby bump

A week ago, she posted a mirror selfie of her growing baby bump. The MIC star sported a teal bandeau bikini top and loose jogging pants. Her brunette hair was pulled up in a messy bun, and her face drawn in a coy pout. She told her fans, “My little summer baby brewing, #thebump” alongside a heart emoticon. The snapshot was inundated with much love and encouragement from her supporters.

My little summer baby brewing ☀️????????❤️ #thebump A photo posted by Binky Felstead (@binkyfelstead) on Jan 20, 2017 at 11:37am PST

The Made in Chelsea star also admitted that it was her mother, Jane, who broke the news to JP as they weren’t on speaking terms at that time. She shared that private moment in a recording for an upcoming television show, Virtually Famous. Her mom called Josh to let him know that Binky had taken a test and he needs to come over.

“To be fair to him, he did come straight around and we hugged for about an hour,” Binky said.

A photo of the brunette beauty meeting with her co-stars surrounded by extras during filming circulated online. It was during that time that she revealed the happy news about her baby with ex-beau, JP. Additionally, she divulges that she is expecting a baby girl. The recorded episodes will air in the forthcoming season later this year.

On going back with Josh Patterson

The couple has been through rough waters, although they remain to be separated; both Binky and Josh agreed to raise the child together, which will be shown in detail on the program.

“This is a new start and a new chapter in our lives. I want to be a little family, to be honest. But I’m going to be OK either way. Whatever happens, this baby is not going to be affected. And I know Josh will be part of the baby’s life whether we are together or not. We are a unit now,” Binky said in an interview with Hello.

Josh Patterson, on his part, said that they are taking things slow and making mature decisions, as they enter a new phase into their lives: parenthood.

“Binky is set to return to Made in Chelsea, she will be filming parts of her pregnancy throughout the next series,” an alleged source told Mail Online.

