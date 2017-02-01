WWE News: Nikki Bella Officially Retiring And Leaving WWE After Wrestlemania 33

Nikki Bella has had a long and prosperous WWE career, but her time in wrestling is expected to come to an end sooner than a lot of people were expecting. Over the past couple of years, Nikki has been suffering from some serious neck issues. After a severe neck surgery, she returned to WWE after a ten-month absence at WWE Summerslam and has been featured on SmackDown since to help the next generation of women.

Unfortunately, her neck issues will continue to be an issue for the rest of her life, especially if she continues to wrestle for the foreseeable future. Nikki Bella will go down in history as the longest reigning WWE Divas Champion, which is an outstanding accomplishment regardless of what some WWE fans thought about the term “diva.” She doesn’t have anything left to prove, but she would like to end her WWE career properly.

It’s being reported that Nikki Bella’s neck is giving her issues once again, which means a lot more than just her wrestling career is on the line each time she gets into the ring. The rumor is WWE officials are planning for Nikki Bella’s last match to be at Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando roughly a year after Brie Bella’s retirement in Dallas. Creatively, WWE has huge plans for Nikki’s retirement match on the grandest stage of them all.

There has been a great deal of speculation about what WWE has planned for John Cena because every time a new exciting match is rumored for him, it’s thrown out the window shortly afterward. However, his most recent plans for Wrestlemania 33 have revolved around Nikki Bella. Since Cena will not be in the WWE title match in Orlando, WWE is now planning Nikki Bella and John Cena vs. The Miz and Maryse for the event.

John and Nikki have been a WWE power couple for roughly four years, but it wasn’t until the latter’s recent run that the company acknowledged their relationship on WWE programming. They’ve been featured as a couple on Total Divas and Total Bellas, but now that WWE has opened the door for them to appear as one on WWE television, they can come together for Nikki’s retirement match at Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando.

It has been reported that John Cena could be proposing to Nikki Bella during the show, so featuring them in the same match makes that extremely romantic moment more likely. Naturally, Nikki Bella and John Cena would get the win over The Miz and Maryse to end Nikki’s career on a high note, but an additional proposal from Cena after all the build-up we’ve seen on Total Divas would be a fantastic moment to end her career.

There was some speculation that Nikki Bella would be featured in the SmackDown Women’s Championship match at Wrestlemania. However, that seems unlikely considering WWE officials would strongly consider putting the title on Bella, and her retirement means those rumored plans are kaput. In all honesty, the plan for Nikki Bella to finish her WWE career in a match with John Cena is a much better idea than a title match.

It would be a special moment for the WWE Universe to say farewell because Bella has her critics, but Nikki will be remembered as one of the most important women in WWE history. It can be argued that there hasn’t been another female WWE Superstar as popular as The Bella Twins. Their longevity and success inside and outside the WWE ring will continue even after Nikki’s retirement after Wrestlemania. Nikki Bella’s WWE career has been a fairytale to so many people, so ending it properly with a fairytale ending is just perfection.

