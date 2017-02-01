Blac Chyna Reveals New Family Portrait, Where Is Rob Kardashian?

Blac Chyna has just revealed a new family portrait that she had taken since giving birth to her second child and first daughter, Dream Kardashian. Why was Dream’s father, Rob Kardashian, left out of the family photo?

Blac Chyna posted a photograph of a new family portrait that she had taken with her two children. Chyna had previously had a son with Kylie Jenner’s current boyfriend, Tyga, and the former stripper recently had a baby with Rob Kardashian in November.

Unconditional ❤ A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 31, 2017 at 6:27pm PST

Blac Chyna shared the exclusive photograph of her new, growing family with her 11 million followers on Instagram.

Two-month-old Dream Kardashian wore a cuddling black sweater while she clutched onto her mom’s fingers. Four-year-old King Cairo stood behind the girls in a long-sleeved denim shirt.

Noticeably absent from the family picture was Dream Kardashian’s father, Rob Kardashian, according to E!.

❤ A video posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 28, 2017 at 7:34pm PST

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have been engaged to be married since before their daughter was born. However, the reality star couple has had an explosively tumultuous relationship since day one.

Perhaps Blac Chyna did not include Rob Kardashian in the family photo with her kids because she was not sure she would always want him in the picture or in her life.

Although just last week, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian celebrated their one year anniversary of when the celebrity couple became Instagram official.

1 year down lol woohoooooo happy anniversary babbbbbbiiiiiiiieeeeeee???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? A video posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jan 25, 2017 at 5:50pm PST

Kardashian recently expressed the joy he has experienced being a father on social media, according to E! News.

“I wanted a boy so bad and now that I got my girl, I am so thankful and happy for her and wouldn’t want it any other way. She is the best and I love her so much and I thank God every day for her cuz she is the best and she is my best friend 🙂 LOL I love her so much!!”

A few weeks ago, Blac Chyna shared a photograph of Dream Kardashian at her two-month check-up at the doctor’s office.

2 month Check up with Dream , Daddy, and I ! ❤???? A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 10, 2017 at 1:56pm PST

Blac Chyna quickly bounced back to her curvy self after her pregnancy, according to E!

“I feel confident. I’ve been trying to get my body back and focusing on the baby. She’s healthy. I’m healthy. That’s just my main focus.”

The Rob & Chyna star added that they were lucky to have such a good baby.

“Dream is like a really good, easy baby, so it’s really easy for me.”

The celebrity couple seems to have also bounced back after seemingly breaking up just before Christmas. According to Us Weekly, Chyna left Rob with nothing in the house and took their newborn daughter with her.

2017 ???????? A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jan 1, 2017 at 11:35am PST

Many speculated that the split was all a publicity stunt to promote the birth special of their Keeping Up With The Kardashians spin-off, Rob & Chyna.

