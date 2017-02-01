Kylie Jenner Shows PDA With Her Boyfriend’s Son, King Cairo

Kylie Jenner continues to show affection to her boyfriend’s 4-year-old son King Cairo. She was recently spotted with King, during the family holiday to Costa Rica. The two have been seen bonding more and more especially on her social media. She’s managed to throw him a grand Ferrari party as well as going on trips together.

???? A video posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 4, 2017 at 3:23pm PST

The young child has really taken the reality star as they continue to assumedly enjoy each other’s company.

Relationship growth?

The young reality star and entrepreneur has slowly started opening up her world with her boyfriend implying that their relationship is stronger than it was earlier last year. The two had briefly split and rumors continued to swirl as to why the two had called it quits.

They eventually got back together and have since been seen displaying no signs of future distraction.

She’s revealed that even though you may see a lot of her on social media she’s still not really comfortable revealing herself. Stating the following.

“I never really like to show people my personality or all of me.”

Keeping up with The Kardashians star continues to show her bond to King Cairo even as they’ve returned from their latest holiday Kylie can be seen smiling quite eagerly with King as they leave the private jet.

The “rack city” artist and Kylie have been cuddling still managed to have alone time despite his son joining them on their vacation. They have been cuddling together as they have been surrounded by the wondrous landscapes of Costa Rica.

A video posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 28, 2017 at 1:36pm PST

Tyga himself seems quite comfortable seeing his son bond with his girlfriend Kylie.

The three were on holiday alongside Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner, and boyfriend Corey Gamble and Mason, North, Penelope, Reign, and Saint.

Kylie’s PDA for “stepson” King Cairo is a good way forward for her boyfriend and herself carry out the rest of their relationship.

Body Image

The cosmetics beauty queen has once again come under scrutiny with her latest bikini pictures revealing an increased change in her curves. Kylie posted a variety of pictures and videos to her Instagram revealing her curvaceous physique.

???? volcano view A video posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 28, 2017 at 3:18pm PST

Kylie has previously stated that her body change has been due to puberty as well as weight gain. She has admitted to using lip fillers and has even revealed the procedure further to her fans. This was after a while of silence and not keeping that part of her life ironically silent.

She has continued to deny a variety of surgical rumors with regards to her face and body from cheek and jaw reconstructions to implants. She claims to love her weight gain and that sometimes her photos are just her playing with a variety of angles and that it is good to know which angles work best and that she knows just that.

She has however stated that she is not against plastic surgery just that it wasn’t for her at the time. For now, she has attributed some of the visible changes to

“TMI but it’s that time of the month lol”

TMI but it's that time of the month lol https://t.co/p2psUDKs7E — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) August 26, 2016

Modern family

Kylie has been seen more than often holding King’s hand and carrying him on her hip or generally sharing laugh. The two look at each other fondly and continue to smile despite the uniqueness of their relationship and her young age.

If her relationship with the rapper Tyga moves forward she will be his Stepmother as his mother is Blac Chyna, Tyga’s ex-fiancée who is currently engaged to Rob Kardashian Kylie Jenner’s half brother. Despite the family drama and odd unit, the family continues to show it’s strength.

A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Dec 8, 2016 at 7:45pm PST

It is quite clear that the relationship between King and Kylie will continue to grow as they show off their fun interactions with each other.

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]