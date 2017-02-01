Kylie Jenner Teases New ‘Thick’ Merchandise From Her Official Store

Kylie Jenner teases fans with a sneak peek of her all new “Thick” merchandise from the official Kylie Shop available online and at her East Coast store.

Kylie Jenner’s New York City pop-up shop is set to open in February. On Tuesday, the reality star shared a preview of some of the clothing pieces for The Kylie Shop.

Nineteen-year-old Kylie designed the new collection with the tagline “all different types #Thick.” “Thick” refers to a curvy body type or an hourglass womanly figure. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed off her own curvy figure as she posed in some of her own merchandise for the new collection launch.

The pastel pink underwear set featured the word “Thick!” across the band of the bottoms and the band underneath the cleavage of the bra. Kylie’s infamous full pout was a matching pink color.

All Different Types #THICK A photo posted by Official Kylie Jenner Shop (@thekylieshop) on Jan 31, 2017 at 11:40am PST

The photograph was taken by photographer Gunner Stahl and was posted on The Kylie Jenner Shop Instagram page, which has more than 900K followers.

Kylie Jenner’s good friend, Jordyn Woods, also modeled for Kylie’s new “Thick” line. The teen wore sweats and a bikini top in pink, white, and gray colors.

All Different Types #THICK A photo posted by Official Kylie Jenner Shop (@thekylieshop) on Jan 31, 2017 at 11:43am PST

Model Jerrika Karlae also modeled Kylie Jenner’s new collection, wearing “Thick” pink and black hat with a matching bikini top.

All Different Types #THICK A photo posted by Official Kylie Jenner Shop (@thekylieshop) on Jan 31, 2017 at 11:42am PST

Kylie also unveiled a new T-shirt that will debut with the new collection. It featured her mother and manager, Kris Jenner, flipping the middle finger with a pair of dark shades on.

Kylie’s line and campaign are still very much a mystery as there has been no final product lineup, no official launch date, and no set pricing yet. There is still plenty of time for more surprises that Jenner may have up her sleeve.

Back in December, Kylie Jenner had a pop-up shop inside the Westfield Topanga Mall in Los Angeles. The store was wildly successful and sold clothing, undergarments, accessories, and makeup from her Kylie Cosmetics company.

Clearing out the store to get ready for the new stuff ???????????????? — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) January 31, 2017

The new Kylie Jenner pop-up shop opening in New York City’s exact location has not been disclosed yet.

Kylie Pop Up.. coming for you in February NYC ???? @thekylieshop A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 26, 2017 at 1:13pm PST

Kylie Jenner is also preparing to drop a new Valentine’s Day makeup line from her Kylie Cosmetics company.

I have never been so excited for makeup until I saw @KylieJenner Valentine Collection OMG pic.twitter.com/Dw6rsFrysP — Natalie Katherine (@NatalieCorrea1) January 31, 2017

Jenner released her 2017 calendar, which included provocative photos taken by controversial photographer Terry Richardson. However, the reality star’s fans noticed that Kylie’s birthday was marked incorrectly in the month of August, according to a report by E! News.

Kylie and her reality star family have just returned from a vacation getaway in Costa Rica.

Body is a Wonderland ✨ A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 28, 2017 at 10:05pm PST

Kylie was joined by her boyfriend Tyga and his son King Cairo. Kylie and her reality star family were filming for their hit series Keeping Up with The Kardashians throughout their Costa Rica vacation.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Staff/Getty Images]