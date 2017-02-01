Christina Ricci Goes Completely Nude And Exposes Her Boobs — And More

Christina Ricci is as daring as they come following her decision to pose completely naked, revealing her breasts and even her vagina to the camera.

Ricci chose to go completely naked and bare it all for her TV show Z: The Beginning Of Everything. The actress who shot to fame thanks to her role in the ’90s comedy show The Addams Family claims that she was completely on board with the idea of shooting the naked scene and she has no regrets about it.

“I almost don’t feel like it isn’t fully nude because the merkin is kind of like wearing a bikini,” the actress told Yahoo Style.

Ricci expresses her thoughts on going naked on the set

Christina further added that she did not know whether she would ever have accepted the idea of going completely nude including exposing her vagina to the camera. She also stated that she was wearing a merkin which she claims made her feel as if she was wearing underwear. However, she was completely naked with only the artificial cover protecting her vagina.

The merkin explains why she was so comfortable with being naked for the shoot

Christina joked that she was very open-minded when she went in for the frontal shot and that she also went in on an empty stomach. She also stated that she has been in so many nude scenes during her lifetime that she feels people already know what she looks like when naked.

“I’ve done a lot of nude scenes in my life and I feel like, at this point, it’s no secret what I look like naked. You can Google me,” Ricci added.

Ricci also stated that she used to have insecurities about her body but she ended up getting rid of them thanks to her acting career. She further added that a character does not usually face strict demands to be perfect like in the case of models who are constantly required to look perfect all the time. She added that she no longer worries so much about doing a naked scene or even about the way her body looks.

The TV show in which the actress went naked is a biography that is based on the life of Zelda Sayre Fitzgerald. The latter was the wife of F. Scott Fitzgerald, the author of The Great Gatsby. Despite her claims about having concerns about the way her body looked in the past, the actress looked stunning in the full-frontal feature. She flaunted her sexy body revealing a well-toned body in the nude scene. Stills from the shoot feature the star standing completely naked at the entrance to a room with sliding doors. She had her hands raised and holding onto the doors and only wore a watch on one of her hands and a pair of black stilettos on her feet.

Ricci also had a black ribbon on her blonde hair which was done into a vintage look. She managed to parade her slender figure in front of the cameras while managing to remain very calm and collected. Though her boobs were completely exposed, the merkin managed to keep her vagina hidden. It clearly played a key role keeping her comfortable because she claims she felt as if she was wearing some underwear.

Christina was also not completely certain about whether she would have been comfortable being completely naked without even the merkin to cover up her crotch. Fortunately, it did not come to that and the actress seems to be very comfortable in her own skin. Ricci’s completely naked scene might have featured her vagina but it seems there will be no vagina show after all.

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]