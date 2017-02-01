Lala Kent Responds To James Kennedy’s Reveal About Her BF As His GF Responds To Cheating Claim

James Kennedy was the center of attention on both Monday night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules and Andy Cohen’s talk show Watch What Happens Live. On the reality show, James and his girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, were confronted by the two SUR employees, Ellie and GG, who both claim that they had sex with James after he began his relationship with Raquel. Raquel stood her ground while James dismissed Ellie and GG as lying groupies.

On Andy’s talk show that aired afterwards, it was clear that Raquel was still standing by her man, as she sat in the audience as James continued to deny the cheating claims and profess his faithfulness to Raquel. During the talk show, James also revealed a clue about the identity of co-star Lala Kent’s boyfriend, who some say is married. Yet on Tuesday, Lala responded to what James, who is supposedly her good friend, said about her boyfriend by issuing a denial. James may also be in trouble with Raquel, as Raquel on Tuesday faced a fresh new cheating claim.

On Watch What Happens Live, model Chrissy Teigen and her husband, singer John Legend, called in and asked James about Lala’s boyfriend. James asked Andy if he could say a name, which Andy quickly said no to. James then confirmed that Lala’s boyfriend is a Hollywood producer.

“Honestly, am I allowed to give out names? She’s dating a big Hollywood producer.”

Who is this “big Hollywood producer” that Lala’s supposedly dating? Ever since some of Lala’s co-stars have accused her of dating a married man on the show’s current fifth season, there has been speculation on social media and blogs that the man in question is producer and executive Randall Emmett, who is married with two children. Two weeks ago, Kristen Doute seemingly confirmed this with a tweet, a tweet that Stassi Schroeder re-tweeted.

Dear Lala,

Speaking of "teams", tell Randall to stop calling ours. ????????‍♀️

Xoxo,

Kristen #PumpRules — kristen doute (@kristendoute) January 18, 2017

On Monday, Lala posted a lengthy message directed towards the co-stars who have relentlessly accused and criticized her for dating a married man. In one message, Lala pointed out that she doesn’t owe them an explanation regarding her relationship since none of them have even been kind to her.

In another message, Lala outright denied dating nor ever having dating a married man.

“Move on from the f**king married man thing. It didn’t happen. I know ya’ll wish it did.But again, you don’t know s**t. This is played the f**k out. Made a great storyline though. Ya welcome.”

When a viewer pointed out that James pretty much confirmed the accusation on Watch What Hapens Live and questioned why he would do that as Lala’s friend, Lala shot back that people need to back off when it comes to her relationship.

“I literally just said it’s played out. No one will ever get the answer they are looking for. Leave my f**king relationship alone. ENOUGH.”

What a blast last night, grateful for the friends I have thank you EVERYONE that came out???????? A photo posted by James Kennedy (@itsjameskennedy) on Jan 25, 2017 at 6:02pm PST

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lala explained in a recent interview why she refuses to reveal the identity of her boyfriend.

Even after James Kennedy said in previous Vanderpump Rules episodes that Lala Kent’s controlled by her boyfriend and that her boyfriend required people sign a non-disclosure form to hang out with him and Lala, Lala and James have continued to make club appearances and hang out together socially. James even said on Watch What Happens Live that he and Lala are “best mates” and that they hang out in her apartment all the time. Yet perhaps James is now really in hot waters with Lala after he seemingly confirmed the married man accusation?

James may also be in hot waters with his girlfriend, Raquel Leviss. On Tuesday, a woman tweeted to Raquel that she just saw James make out with another girl.

@RaquelLeviss at avenue and have to tell u I just saw James make out with another chick ???? will delete in 24 hrs — Miss Vodka Sauced (@MissVodkaSauced) January 31, 2017

Raquel responded that she was the person who made out with James.

Babe… that girl was me… don't worry ???? https://t.co/2SwViL7vmi — Raquel Leviss (@RaquelLeviss) January 31, 2017

The woman maintained that it was definitely someone else, a blonde, who James made out with. The woman added that Raquel, who is brunette, arrived later.

@RaquelLeviss yeah, it wasn't. It was a blonde chick. U came around after. — Miss Vodka Sauced (@MissVodkaSauced) January 31, 2017

The woman added that she saw Raquel talk to James afterwards not realizing what he had just done.

@RaquelLeviss I saw you talk to him right after and not realize — Miss Vodka Sauced (@MissVodkaSauced) January 31, 2017

On the latest Vanderpump Rules episode, Ellie and GG arrived to a club where James was DJing. Raquel actually introduced herself to GG and told her that she has heard that she’s obsessed with her boyfriend. GG told Raquel that James cheated on her and to basically stop believing in make believe things like a loyal James. When Jame walked over, Ellie introduced herself to Raquel. Then GG gave James some clothes that she said she borrowed when she slept over at his house. Despite this, Raquel stuck by James’ side. On Watch What Happens Live, James explained that he throws a lot of parties and GG probably just got tired and borrowed his PJs. Raquel, from the audience, said that her confrontation with GG and Elli was not “the funnest of times.”

Considering James Kennedy’s drama with both Lala Kent and Raquel Leviss on this season of Vanderpump Rules, perhaps viewers will see both women at the upcoming Season 5 reunion show, provided that Lala is willing to show up?

