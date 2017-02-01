WWE Rumors: John Cena & Nikki Bella Vs. The Miz & Maryse At ‘WrestleMania’ 33?

More WWE rumors are arriving with regards to what John Cena’s match will be when WWE WrestleMania 33 finally arrives in April. For months, there had been speculation that Cena would be involved in a historic championship match, possibly against The Undertaker, setting up an epic match. There were rumors that Cena would maybe face AJ Styles yet again and more recently speculation that he would be in a match to help put over NXT star Samoa Joe.

After the events of Sunday’s Royal Rumble 2017 pay-per-view, other rumors started up. Since John Cena defeated AJ Styles for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship for his record-tying 16th title reign and Randy Orton won the Royal Rumble match, it led to fans believing these two rivals would meet, yet again. However, there are now rumors of another interesting match which may involve Cena in a lesser role on “the grandest stage of them all.”

So what will John Cena’s big match be when WrestleMania goes down in Orlando, Florida? A post via The 434‘s Facebook fan page indicates that PWMania has sparked the rumors of Cena participating in a tag team match with his girlfriend Nikki Bella from SmackDown Live and Total Divas. The couple would reportedly take on “The A-Lister” himself, The Miz, and his real life and on-screen wife Maryse in a tag team battle at Mania. It could certainly be billed as a battle of two power couples in the ring with good versus bad as Cena and Nikki are considered the top of the food chain in WWE, while Miz and Maryse have enjoyed a white hot heel run over the past year or so.

For the longest time, a John Cena vs. The Undertaker match seemed to be in the spotlight, and it’s been rumored as a matchup that Vince McMahon wanted last year, but it never materialized. The rumors continued once Undertaker officially entered the Rumble as fans knew Cena was challenging for the WWE World Heavyweight title on the same night. However, Undertaker was eliminated by Roman Reigns which could lead to their match at Mania. Randy Orton took the Rumble match, leaving fans wondering if the two megastars were going to go at it again.

Orton and Cena have had their share of battles over the years, so it’s not something that fans haven’t seen, and probably not ideal for WrestleMania. As of Tuesday night, Cena is already set to face Randy Orton on next week’s episode of SmackDown Live which probably will help put aside any fans’ worries that the two were going to lock up for the title at WrestleMania.

What about Samoa Joe? Well, the two-time NXT Champion finally made his WWE Raw debut last night and attacked Seth Rollins. While it’s still possible Joe and Cena could have their feud, as of right now, it looks like Joe is working with Triple H on Monday Night Raw. Joe is likely to take on Rollins at Fastlane and maybe he’ll become involved in a feud with another Raw star once Rollins goes on to face Triple H. That leaves John Cena in a different match for WrestleMania and it looks relatively unremarkable compared to the ones just mentioned.

While this Cena and Nikki vs. Miz and Maryse match is certainly a far cry from some of the other matches that Cena was rumored to be a part of at WrestleMania, it makes sense for at least one possible reason. There have been other rumor reports that Cena could propose to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania. That would seem to indicate the company’s main “power couple” gets a big win over the arrogant pair of The Miz and Maryse. From there, Cena relishes in the victory and gets down on one knee to propose to Nikki in front of the cheering fans. It would not only make for a magical WrestleMania moment, but probably one for Total Divas, Total Bellas, and whichever other specials WWE wants to put the footage on.

It seems, based on the fact, that Cena will likely drop his championship in the upcoming Elimination Chamber match, that he’ll be taking that lesser impact role with WWE for a while as he prepares for a possible marriage and also focuses on outside work such as acting. That will save a record-breaking championship win for another major event, possibly WrestleMania 34 so that Cena isn’t taking the focus away from another star. That is unless it just so happens to be The Undertaker’s swan song. Nobody wants to get in the way of “The Deadman.”

