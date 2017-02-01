Orlando Bloom, Elijah Wood And Others Gather Together For A ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Reunion

Orlando Bloom, Elijah Wood and other cast members of Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy gathered together for a mini-reunion posting funny selfies that mimicked their characters on the films.

Dominic Monaghan, Viggo Mortensen and Billy Boyd joined Wood and Orlando Bloom for a Lord of the Rings mini-reunion with Monaghan posting many of their pictures on his Instagram account.

The last time these actors were together in a movie was back in 2003 when they shot the final installment to the Lord of the Rings trilogy, Return of the King.

Bloom played the immortal elf archer, Legolas, while Wood portrayed the diminutive hero, Bilbo Baggins. Mortensen played Aragorn the rightful heir to the throne of Gondor, and Monaghan and Boyd played Merry Brandybuck and Pippin Took—the Hobbits who accompanied Bilbo in the first installment The Fellowship of the Ring.

Absent from the mini-reunion are Ian McKellen, Sean Astin, Sean Bean and John Rhys-Davies.

The five actors had dinner together and took several selfies, which Monaghan posted on his Instagram account. The small band of heroes even filmed their selves reenacting their famous battle scene in The Fellowship of the Ring.

Just Jared posted the video of the five actors acting out their scene in the mines of Moria—the dwarf kingdom of Ghimli (John Rhys-Davies).

Mortensen was holding a stick while Bloom was holding a fork pretending it was a bow. Wood, Monaghan and Boyd were also using cutlery as weapons while they were pretending to get ready for a fight against a cave troll.

The former cast members couldn’t keep a straight face while trying to reenact the scene but the onlookers were happy just to see them getting back together even if it was just a mini-reunion.

Despite not having worked together for quite some time the five actors have been busy with other projects of their own.

Wood recently finished airing the first season of his newest series Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency where he plays a former bellhop who becomes an unwilling sidekick to an eccentric detective. Second season of the show is expected to air this year.

Bloom is set to return to his role as pirate Will Turner in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which is set to be released this year.

Mortensen recently released his film Captain Fantastic where he plays a survivalist forced to return to civilization after his wife commits suicide.

Mortensen has been nominated in the Academy Awards for the Best Actor category.

Boyd is set to star alongside The Affair star, Dominic West, in the Scottish drama film I Feel Fine.

Monaghan is starring in the sci-fi film, Atomica, which will be released in March this year. Also, since 2012 Monaghan has been hosting and working as an executive producer of the wildlife documentary series Wild Things with Dominic Monaghan where he goes around the world showcasing dangerous and exotic animals.

The five friends are quite busy with their own projects but for now they took some time off to reminisce about the good old times when they were still battling orcs and evil wizards in Middle Earth.

Despite the other members of the Fellowship not being around the whole group was able to gather together to tell their fondest memories about filming the trilogy.

Empire gathered the principal cast of the first trilogy and had them ask each other a series of questions about their experiences before, during and after filming Lord of the Rings.

Sean Bean, who played Boromir in Fellowship of the Ring, asked Orlando Bloom a few questions and one of which was about his favorite TV series of late. Bloom told Bean that he’s been binge-watching Stranger Things because it’s his favorite show at the moment.

Bloom then asked John Rhys-Davies, the British actor who played Gimli the dwarf in the LOTR, and one question he asked his fellow actor finally explained the reason behind Rhys-Davies’ reluctance to get an elfin tattoo (most of the cast members got a tattoo written in elfin language but Rhys-Davies didn’t join the fray).

Rhys-Davies explained that he feels getting a tattoo is akin to “herd-identification” and he’s not one to simply follow the crowd just to look cool. Despite his reluctance fans of LOTR are still hoping that he’ll get that tattoo.

[Featured image by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Images]