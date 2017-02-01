Those Who Want Donald Trump Impeached Don’t Know Mike Pence Well Enough [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Trisha Faulkner and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Anyone and everyone who is shouting, preaching, and praying for President Donald Trump to be impeached needs to sit down and give it a rest. Why? Well, you have to think about what happens if Donald Trump gets impeached.

If President Donald Trump gets impeached – as a lot of people claim to want – his Vice President is going to take his place. And I, as someone who lived in the state of Indiana where Mike Pence was the Governor, can promise you that is going to be worse.

As the Governor, Mike Pence ruined the state of Indiana and terrorized the women within the state. And you know what? If he were to take Donald Trump’s place as POTUS – he would ruin the United States and terrorize women across the country.

Let’s take a moment and use all of the women who marched against Trump after he officially became POTUS. Do you realize what you were marching against or marching towards? Do you know who Mike Pence is? Do you really want Pence to be the new POTUS? Those rights you were marching so desperately to protect are not even on the list of things Mike Pence cares about.

Pence is a sexist monster who has no respect for women. As someone who has Pence as a Governor, I can even argue Pence may be more dangerous for women than Trump is. Now, there isn’t any evidence to suggest Mike Pence harasses women when he is behind closed doors. He, however, has never been shy about raging war against them in public. Take the fact that he wanted to limit women’s access to healthcare as just one example of how dangerous he would be as a replace for POTUS if Donald Trump were to get impeached.

Please, don’t just take my word for it. There are tons of media outlets and journalists who agree the only thing scarier than Donald Trump as President of the United States is Donald Trump getting impeached because it means Mike Pence would take his place.

In These Times agrees that while Donald Trump is a “sexist horrorshow,” Mike Pence would not make a happy alternative as President of the United States for women.

According to Right Wing Watch, there are dozens of reasons why Mike Pence would be just as bad – if not worse – than Donald Trump as POTUS.

Even The Huffington Post, pointed out the fact that Mike Pence could make an even scarier POTUS than Donald Trump as he “sets the clock back to 1954.”

In addition to Mike Pence being just as scary of a President for women, he would also be terrifying for the LGBTQ community. While he was running for Congress in 2000, he had a proposal that suggested diverting funds from organizations that were focused on preventing the spread of HIV and AIDs to organizations who discredited ex-gay therapy.

Per Ring Wing Watch, Pence’s campaign website claimed the LGBTQ community did not deserve the same recognition or legal protection from discrimination that everyone else did. The campaign website also urged the government to consider using taxpayer’s money to help “institutions which provide assistance to those seeking to change their sexual behavior.” Pence believed this would be a better use of taxpayer’s money as opposed to giving it to organizations “that celebrate and encourage the types of behaviors that facilitate the spreading of the HIV virus.”

In the last 24 hours, the White House announced President Donald Trump had no intention of taking back the rights Obama had previously granted the LGBTQ community. The White House went on to claim that Donald Trump was interested in protecting the rights of “all Americans” including those in the LGBTQ community.

Knowing what you know about Mike Pence, do you really think the same outcome would have occurred if Donald Trump gets impeached and Pence takes his place as POTUS? Do you think Mike Pence – someone who supports ex-gay therapy and discrimination against the LGBTQ community – would also keep those rights intact?

Campaign finance records of Mike Pence from his run for Congress in 1990 are just another troubling piece of evidence to confirm he wouldn’t make a happy alternative if Donald Trump were impeached. Per The Huffington Post, these campaign finance records revealed that Pence used political donations to pay his personal credit card bill, the mortgage on his house, groceries, golf tournament fees, and even his wife’s car payments.

Now, are you sure you want Donald Trump impeached? Do you really think Mike Pence is going to protect women’s rights? Do you think he is going to protect LGBTQ rights? Do you think Pence is even going to do a good job managing government money? Mike Pence is not a man you want in power. Impeaching Donald Trump is not going to solve problems – it is going to create more of them.

But, please, feel free to share your thoughts with me on this matter in the comments section found down below.

[Featured Image by Ty Wright/Getty Images]