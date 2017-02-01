CLC Has Most Successful K-Pop Comeback With ‘Crystyle’ Featuring Title Track ‘Hobgoblin,’ Charts In U.S. For First Time [Video]

The last two months were peculiarly amazing for K-pop fans because it was a time when K-pop acts reinvented themselves, especially certain girl groups. We can probably say the first group to start this reinvention trend was BP Rania. Formerly known as Rania, the re-debuting K-pop girl group consisted of six new members and one original member. The big hype for them was that their leader was Alex, the first African American woman to debut in a K-pop girl group. Their re-debut extended play (EP) or mini-album Start A Fire didn’t do so well, but at least it was a start.

Another K-pop girl group to reinvent themselves is Dreamcatcher. Formerly known as Minx, the new girl group added two more members and went for a darker direction with their image and sound. This was fully realized with their re-debut album Nightmare. The title track song of the same name got everyone’s attention as it was likened to music on an anime OST.

However, there is one K-pop girl group who reinvented themselves last month and probably needed to more so than the others: CLC. Also known as Crystal Clear, the seven-member girl group consisting of Seunghee, Yujin, Seungyeon, Sorn, Yeeun, Elkie, and Eunbin struggled to make a name for themselves since they made their debut back in 2015. To put things into perspective, prior to Crystyle, CLC released six EPs with two in Japan and two in South Korea. Not one of them has sold over 6,000 copies total. As for single downloads, they rarely get past 50,000 downloads. Summarized, CLC was known but not that popular.

That all changed with CLC’s latest EP titled Crystyle and its title track song “Hobgoblin.” Right now, the EP is CLC’s most successful yet as it continues to top charts. As a matter of fact, it made it on the U.S. chart, a first for CLC throughout their collective careers.

During its debut week, Crystyle marked its appearance on both of Billboard’s U.S. World Albums chart in which they ranked number four, as reported by Billboard. Not only that, their song “Hobgoblin” became the best-selling K-pop song in its debut week too as it debuted at number four on Billboard’s World Digital Sales chart. It beat “FXXK IT” by Big Bang, “Stay With Me” by Chanyeol and Punch, “Blood, Sweat & Tears” by BTS, and “It’s Definitely You” by V and Jin (of BTS).

[Featured Image by Cube Entertainment]