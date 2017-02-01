Pippa Middleton Wedding: ‘If I Had To Get Married, It Would Be In My Tennis Whites’

In just four months on May 20, Pippa Middleton, 33, and James Matthews, 41, will have their wedding at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield. New details continue to emerge about the choice of Pippa Middleton’s wedding party venue at the home of her parents in Bucklebury. There will be large lawns around the party location coupled with copious amounts of rose bushes and 18 acres to roam in.

The curious have been wondering what kind of invitations Pippa Middleton will send out for her wedding, but the Daily Mail reports that when Pippa was sending out her Christmas cards last year she did put “Save the Date” cards inside of the Christmas cards that she posted.

It is thought that Middleton will probably send out wedding invitations around six weeks before the big event. The rumor currently is that she will be employing the services of Mount Street Printers and may choose a traditional design for her wedding invitations, such as a portrait-shaped white card with black engraving on it.

While the size of Pippa Middleton’s wedding will be much smaller than the 2011 wedding of her sister, Kate Middleton, which saw 1900 guests in audience at Westminster Abbey, Pippa is rumored to be inviting around 350 to 400 guests to her wedding.

But what kind of wedding dress will Pippa Middleton be wearing? Pippa did once say that if she ever got married, she would want to be in tennis whites.

“If I had to get married, it would be in my tennis whites. Shorts with no pleats or frills.”

The rumor about Pippa’s wedding dress is that while it may be less traditional than her sister Kate’s, it will probably still be a long, flowing, white gown with a veil and fairly long train. A source told the Daily Mail that the dress definitely won’t be anything like the bridesmaid’s dress that she wore.

“No puffballs, but she adores lace and long sleeves. There won’t be too much embellishment. It will be something that shows off her amazing figure but not look like the bridesmaid’s dress.”

#KateMiddleton and sister #PippaMiddleton are adorable little bridesmaids in this throwback video from 1991 https://t.co/GbrCNHUOFz pic.twitter.com/57dOP6WLfz — ET Canada (@ETCanada) January 22, 2017

Currently, the strongest rumor for the designer of Pippa Middleton’s wedding dress is Giles Deacon. This is primarily because he was seen with Pippa and her family before Christmas and laden with large dress carrier bags when he arrived at the family residence. Giles is known for his “grand scale glamour” for a strong woman such as Pippa Middleton who “has the confidence to take center stage.”

However, other contenders for designer of Pippa Middleton’s wedding dress are Jenny Packham, Emilia Wickstead and Alice Temperley.

Pippa Middleton is also making certain that whatever wedding dress and designer she chooses that she will be perfectly fit and in shape for her wedding day. In order to achieve this, she has enlisted the aid of a personal trainer at South Kensington Club, but is also doing plenty of exercise at her Chelsea home with James, where she has her own personal gym.

What kind of flowers will Pippa Middleton have at her wedding? Pippa has been seen frequenting Chelsea’s Lavender Green Flowers in the past weeks, and at her parents’ home for the wedding party there may be hydrangeas or peonies featured prominently. It has been stated that the Middleton family greatly enjoy “the symbolic language of flowers.”

It is notable that Pippa Middleton will be heading to James Matthew’s parents’ five-star Eden Hotel before their wedding. As this hotel is located in St. Barts, it is highly likely that Pippa will be very tanned for her wedding. It is thought that Middleton and Matthews will be visiting this hotel as they weren’t able to visit James’ parents over the holidays.

What do you think Pippa Middleton’s wedding will be like and do you think Prince Harry will be inviting Meghan Markle to the big event?

[Image by WPA Pool/Getty Images]