Were Emma Watson And Miles Teller Too Demanding For ‘La La Land’? Miles Teller Responds

Following on from its 14 Oscar nominations, La La Land is now the front-runner at next month’s Academy Awards. Because of its meteoric success there were always going to be rumors that Hollywood stars are furious they didn’t get to be involved in the musical.

Allegations of this ilk emerged over the weekend, when Page Six insisted that both Miles Teller and Emma Watson, who had previously been attached to star in La La Land before Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, were now livid at their agents for not securing the roles.

Taking a page out of Donald Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway’s book, Miles Teller adamantly denied that was the case, as he called the reports from New York Post’s Page Six “alternative facts.”

Emma Watson has yet to respond to the allegations. The speculation started on Saturday, when one of the publication’s sources insisted that both actors were furious, especially as Gosling and Stone have received numerous awards and nominations over the last few months.

So much so in fact that they have been lashing out.

Now both Miles and Emma Watson are raising hell with their agents for not securing the roles for them — even though it was the actors’ fault for being too demanding… Both Miles and Emma f–ked themselves over for not doing ‘La La Land.’ Now that it’s winning all the awards, they’re freaking out and looking for someone else to blame

Page Six’s sources didn’t stop there, though, because they went on to insist that Emma Watson and Miles Teller actually only have themselves to blame for taking the roles. They explained that the two actors had been too demanding, before alleging that Teller asked for more money and that Watson had insisted that the rehearsals were held in her native country.

Miles was offered $4 million to star in La La Land, but he said he wanted $6 million. Watson was offered the lead female role, but she initially wouldn’t commit. Then she began making all these crazy demands, like rehearsals for the film must be done in London — for a film called ‘La La Land’! They jumped through hoops to make it work with her, but she just didn’t feel the film was right for her. Producers finally cast Emma Stone — and once she was on board, Ryan Gosling jumped at the chance to work with her again.

Back in the summer of 2015 Miles Teller gave a divisive interview with Esquire that detailed his side of the events that led to him not starring in La La Land, which was directed by Whiplash’s Damien Chazelle, a film that the duo achieved huge success with.

He was supposed to play the lead in the Whiplash follow-up, La La Land. He says director Damien Chazelle offered him the part when they were filming Whiplash, way before it became an Oscar-winning hit. Teller gets a little nervous telling the story, tearing his dinner roll to shreds and claiming he doesn’t know what happened before deciding, whatever, ‘These are just facts.’ He explains that he almost passed up the chance to be in Arms and the Dudes because it would have conflicted with La La Land. ‘And I got a call from my agent, saying, ‘Hey, I just got a call from Lionsgate. Damien told them that he no longer thinks you’re creatively right for the project. He’s moving on without you.’ ” So he sent him a text: What the f***, bro?

Meanwhile, Emma Watson is believed to have dropped out of La La Land to take the role of Belle in Beauty & The Beast, which is due out in March.

[Featured Image by Summit Entertainment]