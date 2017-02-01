‘Introverted Boss’ K-Drama Script Revised — tvN Took Viewers’ Feedback Into Consideration For Remaining Episodes In K-Drama [Video]

In 2016, the Total Variety Network (tvN) had one of the most phenomenal years when it comes to K-dramas. Technically a network that airs on Korean cable television, they went against all odds and were able to achieve viewership ratings unheard of for K-drama that Koreans had to pay for to watch. Reply 1988, which was technically a K-drama for the 2015 to 2016 swing season, began the trend with almost 20 percent viewership ratings. After them, other K-dramas like Cheese in the Trap, Another Oh Hae Young, Drinking Solo, and The K2 followed suit with similar viewership ratings.

However, the most successful K-drama tvN ever aired was definitely Goblin. The fantasy romantic K-drama starring Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun, and Lee Dong Wook broke all sorts of records and even achieved the highest viewership ratings overall for a Korean cable network K-drama. It barely lost to Reply 1988 for nationwide ratings under AGB Nielsen Korea, but overall, it dominated.

Unfortunately for tvN, their tantamount success from 2016 did not transfer over just yet to 2017. Case in point: Introverted Boss. The first tvN K-drama is a romantic comedy similar to Another Oh Hae Young but it is suffering from diminishing viewership ratings. Ergo, tvN is revising the script and they will take into account viewers’ feedback into consideration for future episodes.

To understand just how dire the situation is for tvN, all anyone has to do is look at the viewership ratings provided by AGB Nielsen Korea and TNmS Media Korea for Introverted Boss. The first episode titled “The Phantom of the Opera” started out strong for a cable channel K-drama overall. AGB Nielsen Korea recorded 2.967 percent viewership for the nation and 3.227 percent viewership for the Seoul National Capital Area. TNmS Media Korea only recorded 3.5 percent for the nation. Skip ahead to the fourth episode titled “I Do Not See Anyone” and it seems the K-drama nosedived for the worst. AGB Nielsen Korea recorded 1.797 percent for the nation and 1.749 percent for the Seoul National Capital Area. The viewership was too low for TNmS Media Korea that they did not even bother to record a rating.

The debilitating viewership numbers shown above are very bad for tvN. As a result, the network has made it known they will make adjustments to the show in consideration to viewers’ opinions and feedback, as reported by Soompi. A source from tvN provided an official statement on Tuesday, January 31, to the public on the matter.

“Parts of the script of ‘Introverted Boss’ have been modified. We will retain the bigger picture of the story, but we took into account feedback from viewers with regards to the pacing of the episodes. The viewers’s feedback will be reflected in the story when the drama resumes broadcasting on February 6 with its fifth episode.”

Though the tvN source did not reveal the issues K-drama fans had with Introverted Boss, the list possibly includes the slow development and Park Hye Soo’s character Chae Ro Woon. Almost everyone who is keeping up with the K-drama hates her character to some degree. Nevertheless, we will see if tvN did hear the complaints of fans as Introverted Boss resumes the following week.

Introverted Boss airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 11 p.m. KST. For those who do not have access to Korean cable channels, it can be viewed on DramaFever and OnDemandKorea depending on the viewer’s location.

