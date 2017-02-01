Is Michael Jackson Still Alive? Fans, Family Still ‘See’ Him

Michael Jackson died in 2009, but there are still many people that claim Michael Jackson is still alive, and members of his own family claim that they still “see” him.

For example, Paris Jackson recently told Rolling Stone that Michael Jackson “still visits her” in her dreams, and she said, “I feel him with me all the time.”

Although Paris Jackson thinks her father is dead, many people think Michael Jackson is still alive in physical form. Nevertheless, it is confirmed in historic documents that Michael Jackson died on June 25, 2009, from an accidental overdose of propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication at the age of 50.

It was also found in Michael Jackson’s autopsy, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, that he had issues related to autoimmune disorders such as lupus and vitiligo.

Despite this, there have been lots of rumors since that time that suggests Michael Jackson is faking his own death.

For example, around September 5, 2016, a photo Paris Jackson posted on social media appeared to have an “image” of Michael Jackson. About the photo, Daily Mail reported that there were thousands of comments about how the selfie of Paris Jackson “proved” Micheal Jackson was still alive.

In fact, a video “that had the word ‘Believe’ superimposed in the background” of pics of the Paris Jackson selfie with the “ghost” of Michael Jackson had over 300,000 views in just a few days.

Another recent photo that made people wonder if Michael Jackson was still alive was reported around May 24, 2016. At that time, Express reported that a video with over 800,000 views claimed that since Michael Jackson had a closed casket funeral, MJ could still be alive.

The video showed various pics that claimed to be Michael Jackson, and the video concluded with the statement that some believed he was living in Africa or Canada in 2016.

To support the idea of Michael Jackson still being alive, there are two websites built by MJ fans that attempt to explain the theories that he faked his own death in 2009.

The Michael Jackson Is Not Dead fan blog mainly focuses on the timeline of events related to MJ’s death, and how there are many instances in his death story that leave room for a hoax discussion.

The fan blog Michael Jackson Sightings is primarily based on photo references collected from MJ fans that suspect the King of Pop is still alive.

There are also active conspiracy theories that Michael Jackson died in 1984 and was replaced by an alternate Michael Jackson. A fan forum at All Hip Hop stated, “I am more inclined to believing Mike faked plastic surgery so he could use a decoy to fake his death, like the real Mike still living.”

On the other hand, Michael Jackson’s family regularly talks about “seeing” MJ, but they are not talking about his physical presence. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, in 2015, Tito Jackson talked to the press about how “Michael Jackson’s spirit regularly visits his family” and stated the following.

“All the time I feel his spirit, especially when I’m performing with the brothers on stage at a live performance. You can feel the spirit all the time, absolutely. It’s a happy feeling because Michael was a warm, happy, loving person. It’s a comforting feeling.”

There are also instances where fans have seen Michael Jackson appear to be alive, and one instance took place in May 2014. At that time, Reece Savva, 14, from Bromley, Kent, U.K., went to see a Michael Jackson impersonator.

When the pictures were viewed later that night, it looked like a hazy Michael Jackson ghost was hovering in the background over the MJ impersonator’s head.

The Cirque du Soleil theater group that performs Michael Jackson ONE at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, have also claimed to see Michael Jackson’s ghost in 2013.

A director from Michael Jackson ONE was quoted stating that MJ’s “presence is definitely here.You close your eyes and he’s in the room. Hopefully, he will be sitting here saying that is great.”

Michael Jackson ONE Director of Creation, Welby Altidor, also told the media that they all think Michael Jackson’s ghost in the theater is real, but also claimed, “We never refer to Michael as a ghost. We refer to him as a presence.”

Also in 2013, it was revealed that Randy Phillips of AEG Live has testified in court that he and his friend Brenda Richie have used a psychic medium to contact Michael Jackson’s ghost. They also claim Michael Jackson’s ghost said that MJ “accidentally killed himself.”

[Feature Image by Gary Merrin/Getty Images]