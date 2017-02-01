WWE News: All Six Participants Announced For WWE Championship Match At Elimination Chamber — Who Will John Cena Face?

As soon as John Cena won his record world title reign at the Royal Rumble, everyone knew that he would be putting the belt on the line shortly after. Now, it is known that he will have to defend his newly won WWE Championship inside the unfriendly confines of steel at the Elimination Chamber, but against who? Well, tonight on SmackDown Live, his five opponents were officially named and it won’t be easy for him to keep his title.

Right after the Royal Rumble, it was announced that Cena would be defending his WWE Championship at the Elimination Chamber in two weeks. The only thing is that he didn’t know who he would be facing, but that all changed early on SmackDown Live on Tuesday evening.

As reported by the official Twitter of WWE, commissioner Shane McMahon and general manager Daniel Bryan revealed all six participants in the match.

Yes, John Cena will have his hands full in two weeks at the Elimination Chamber as he steps into one of the pods and awaits entry into the steel structure. He will have to get past The Miz, Bray Wyatt, Baron Corbin, AJ Styles, and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose.

First of all, it is not shocking that AJ Styles is in the match as he just lost the title and this may very well be considered his rematch. Dean Ambrose is essentially the second person down the ladder from Cena, so, it makes sense for him to be in it as well.

The Miz and Baron Corbin have long been in the scene around the Intercontinental Title and main event programs for a while now. It is also not a huge surprise that they will be involved in this bout and going after the WWE Championship.

Now, here is where things get really interesting.

The sixth member of the match is Bray Wyatt who won his first ever title in WWE a couple of months ago when he and Randy Orton captured the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. He has never won a solo title, but this is a big chance for him and one that could see him take it.

As recently reported by Inquisitr, there were rumors circulating before the Royal Rumble that Randy Orton would win the main event spot at WrestleMania 33. That came true. Those same rumors said Bray Wyatt would have a shot at the WWE Title at Elimination Chamber, and now, that has come true.

Those same rumors said that Wyatt would win the title at that pay-per-view and go on to defend his newly won title against Orton at WrestleMania 33. So far, it does appear as if that is the way WWE is heading.

The Elimination Chamber is set to take place on Feb. 12, and as of this time, only one match has been confirmed. More could be announced as SmackDown Live continues on throughout the night, but the main event is all that has been revealed.

Even the news of the six Chamber participants is really fresh as the official preview page on WWE’s site hasn’t even been updated yet. As of this writing, it still only has John Cena in the match and has not unveiled his opponents.

Bray Wyatt, Dean Ambrose, The Miz, Baron Corbin, and AJ Styles will all do whatever it takes to walk out of Elimination Chamber with the WWE Championship. John Cena has a tough task ahead of him as he really isn’t in control of trying to retain his newly won belt. Now, the winner will likely go on to face Randy Orton in the main event of WrestleMania 33, and if the rumors end up being true, it could very well be Bray Wyatt.

