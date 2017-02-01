‘Younger’ Star Hilary Duff On Going Public With Her Private Life

Hilary Duff’s romances have always drawn the attention of her fans, even as far back as her Lizzie McGuire days, but, as Hilary has grown from child star to adult actress, the actress has developed a greater need for privacy in her private life. Even as she re-emerges with a new series, Younger, Duff stresses the need to keep her personal life -and her romances- as secretive as possible, hoping to find out what each new relationship means to her, personally, before seeing it dissected and criticized in the media and on the internet. For that reason, Hilary’s recent candid discussion of her past loves comes as a surprise to fans.

Hilary Duff On Coming Clean About Jason Walsh

Even when Hilary Duff is on uncertain ground with a new love interest, E! News reveals that the Younger actress knows exactly what and when she wants to share with her fans. Mostly, Hilary keeps everything close to the vest, so a rare and telling Instagram post gives her fans a welcome glimpse into her private life, making Duff’s followers feel closer to the television star. One such share came, when Duff shared a picture of herself and Rise Nation founder Jason Walsh in the midst of a passionate PDA.

“I was like, ‘F–k it. He’s my boyfriend,'” Duff says of revealing the new relationship in October 2016. “I just needed to make sure it was right. People don’t need to know my business until I really know my business, you know?”

Initially, Jason was Hilary’s athletic trainer, but, as their romance blossomed, it became impossible for the two to keep their love affair from interfering with their professional relationship. Duff says it had gotten to the point where she couldn’t take Jason seriously as her trainer, so Walsh lost a client, but gained a girlfriend. Hilary has a new trainer.

By November, Duff and Walsh had given up on the romance, as well. Hilary won’t share details on what caused the split, but she does share that the two had dated longer than anyone realized.

“We were seeing each other for a while. People don’t know the ins and outs of everything,” says Ms. Duff. “It was definitely my first more serious relationship since my ex-husband [Mike Comrie].”

Speaking of Comrie, Ms. Duff reveals that she remains close with Mike, bonding with him over the parenting of their son, 4-year-old Luca Comrie. For that reason, Hilary says she shares news of her relationships with Mike, just to keep him aware of her situations, and she says Comrie does the same in return. Hilary adds that Mike probably does know much more about her life than she does about his romances, but only because she’s a more public figure than Comrie.

Upon their divorce, Duff says she still believes in the sanctity of marriage and added that, although she and Comrie couldn’t make their union work, they parted in a very good way. Hilary added that they wedded in love and even their divorce was finalized “in a very loving way,” leaving them clear to redefine their relationship and co-parenting duties.

“I can’t imagine going through that process with anyone but him, and he continues to be my very good friend.”

Currently, Hilary Duff is not dating anyone and, as she tells it, she’s fine with that.

“I’m not coming down on myself like, ‘Oh, you’ve got to get out there.’ It’ll happen again,” Younger’s Duff insists. “I have my whole life ahead of me.”

Younger Star Hilary Duff Finds Love Again

Hilary conflicted with her own words about waiting patiently for a new love interest, when she stepped out with Matthew Koma and publicly revealed the new relationship at a pre-SAG Awards party, hosted by Entertainment Weekly. Arriving together in matching dark colored outfits, Duff and Koma turned heads and attracted the flashes of cameras, as they walked the red carpet.

Sources close to Hilary reveal that she’s been very taken with Koma and has often gushed about how cute and talented he is, so it may not be surprising that Duff is coming out with this romance so soon.

The pair came together professionally to work on Duffs 2015 album, Breathe In. Breathe Out, but it seems the chemistry they experienced in the studio has spilled out into their personal lives. The Younger star spent a recent long weekend with Koma at Santa Barbara’s San Ysidro Ranch and, although this is the same ranch that hosted Duff’s wedding to Comrie years earlier, US Weekly reports that the weekend with Matthew was just a fun getaway.

Hilary has no plans for another wedding anytime soon. Sources close to Hilary report that the Younger actress is just taking it casually, letting the relationship follow its own course.

While Hilary won’t talk about what came between Jason Walsh and herself and seems to have put the past behind her, a recent Instagram posting seems to compare Matthew Koma with her former lover and Walsh would seem to come out lacking.

The post is white text on a pink background.

“You know what’s sexier than a bad boy,” asks the text. “A grown a– man with his sh– together.”

Duff emphasized the general feeling behind the quote with a caption of her own.

“Yeeees @betches preach girl,” Duff captioned the picture.

Yeeees @betches preach girl ???????? A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jan 26, 2017 at 4:29pm PST

In her previous interview, Hilary admitted to her troubles in the dating world. She confessed that she’s never been very good at finding love and usually finds herself interested in someone maybe once a year. While that gives her time to enjoy the single life, Duff adds that she’s never desperate to find someone new just for the sake of being involved in a relationship.

“I’ve never been a good dater,” the Younger star confessed. “I meet, like, one person a year that I’m maybe attracted to. I never want to be that girl who’s desperate to find a mate.”

Hilary Duff currently plays Kelsey Peters in Younger, which will see its season 4 premiere later this year on TV Land.

[Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images]