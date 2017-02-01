‘Overwatch’ Developers Detail Bastion Changes Coming Soon To The Public Test Realm

Bastion, the robot combatant in Overwatch, is likely to see a few changes in the future. The defense hero is a unique member of the roster since Bastion literally transforms to suit different battle situations. Bastion is mobile in Recon mode while the robot is equipped with a submachine gun, but the hero can also switch to Sentry mode. In this mode, Bastion is immobile but does superior damage.

While sitting in Sentry mode, a Bastion is an easy target for many opponents. Luckily, Bastion is also equipped with the Self-Repair ability. Although Bastion cannot move while using this ability either, the Self-Repair power can heal Bastion quickly and efficiently. Finally, the ultimate ability also transforms Bastion in a new way. In Configuration: Tank mode, Bastion uses treads and a heavy-hitting cannon to harass foes.

Bastion enthusiasts often note that the hero requires much more attention from teammates since the robot is often immobile. Many players want to see Bastion’s defenses bolstered to make Sentry mode usable more often, but there are other players that feel Bastion hits too hard to warrant improved defenses.

Blizzard Entertainment developers are looking to address these Bastion issues in an upcoming update. On the official forums, a developer of Overwatch announced that a handful of Bastion changes are coming soon to the public test realm. All of Bastion’s basic abilities, excluding the ultimate, are expected to be tweaked.

The mobile Recon mode will be upgraded slightly to make it more viable than it is now. The submachine gun will have reduced spread and an increased magazine size letting a Bastion player deal more damage to targets while in this mode. The immobile Sentry mode will also be addressed in the update. Sentry mode’s goal will be to bring down heavily armored targets but a Bastion will be less vulnerable in the mode.

“We’re looking at focusing this mode into more of a tank-buster and barrier-buster mode, while also making it feel less suicidal to be transformed. To that end we’re testing stuff like increased spread and removing headshots, but taking less damage while transformed.”

Even Bastion’s Self-Repair will be different in the next public test realm update. Developers are currently testing Bastion with a Self-Repair that can be used while moving. The ability also continues to work if Bastion takes damage instead of cancelling. This version of Self-Repair uses “a resource system” like D.Va’s Defense Matrix ability.

All of these changes are subject to change and they are not even available on the public test realm yet. However, the next public test realm update will likely include some type of changes to Bastion. Heroes in Overwatch often see tweaks and changes with some heroes undergoing major revisions. In fact, Symmetra was just updated after changes to that hero appeared on the public test realm in November. As noted on the official game forums, the Symmetra rework went live on December 10.

Overwatch players are currently celebrating the Lunar New Year with the Year of the Rooster event. Over 100 new items including skins, emotes, highlight introductions, sprays, and voice lines are now available in the game. Every box earned or purchased during the event is a Lunar box with at least one of the new cosmetics guaranteed. As the Inquisitr reported, the Year of the Rooster event also introduced a limited-time brawl where two teams work to capture their opponents’ flag.

The Year of the Rooster event is live right now, and it is scheduled to end on February 13. New legendary skins for D.Va, Mei, Reinhardt, Roadhog, Winston, and Zenyatta are included in the event with a handful of additional skins also available. Players can only earn or purchase these skins and the new items during the event. Overwatch players that do collect the new cosmetics will have them unlocked permanently.

