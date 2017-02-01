Nicole Kidman To Play Aquaman’s Mother, Just After Stirring Tears As Another Mother In ‘Lion’

Nicole Kidman has played many roles in her long career, but it seems Hollywood has recently typecast the Lion actress in the role of the mother, which may be something Kidman doesn’t really mind. A mother to four children in real life, Nicole certainly has the experience and, even in a fictional setting, she has shown the ability to draw on the raw emotions needed to give enthralling performances. In Lion, Ms. Kidman played Sue Brierley, adoptive mother to Saroo Brierley, giving a performance so deeply wrought with emotion that husband Keith Urban was moved to tears. Now, Kidman has been tapped to play the mother of a DC Comics superhero.

Aquaman Wants Nicole Kidman To Play Atlanna

Coming Soon shares the news that Warner Bros. is in talks with Nicole Kidman to bring her world class acting talent to bear on the upcoming Aquaman solo film, hoping to bring the Lion actress in to play the lead character’s mother, Atlanna. Nicole will likely join the Aquaman cast which is to feature Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Amber Heard as Mera, Queen of Atlantis, and Patrick Wilson as Orm. Also joining the cast is Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko.

Additionally, Warner Bros. is hoping to secure Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (The Get Down) to play Aquaman villain, Black Manta.

As Ms. Kidman is still in talks to join Aquaman, there is plenty of speculation as to how large of a part the Atlanna role will be for Kidman. Certainly, there seems to be plenty of leeway. In the DC Comics source material, the character being offered to Nicole has taken two different paths.

Atlanna was first introduced in Adventure Comics #260, which hit stands in 1959, though her story arc was short lived. In that first story, told as a flashback, Atlanna fell in love with a human named Tom Curry. Though the two were parents to Aquaman, Atlanna died several years before her son grew into the superhero he was destined to become.

A more modern Aquaman comic book franchise changes Atlanna’s path, revealing that she had faked her death in an effort to escape an oppressive Atlantis ruler. In the newer version, Atlanna plays a much more prominent role in Aquaman’s story, so there’s hope that Nicole Kidman will expand the part for the upcoming Warner Bros. film.

Nicole Kidman Says Lion Left Keith Urban In Tears

As might have been expected, Nicole was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards for her role in Lion, reports People. Playing Sue Brierley in Lion, Ms. Kidman gave an emotionally charged performance as the adoptive mother of Saroo Brierley, an Indian boy who was adopted by the Brierleys, after having been separated from his biological family. After growing up in Australia, Saroo returns home in search of his own family.

It’s sometimes hit and miss with dramas of this nature, but Nicole had a good feeling about Lion. Later, after attending the premiere, Ms. Kidman says the responses of her loved ones confirmed that she’d made the right choice in signing on to play Sue Brierley in Lion. Urban was particularly moved by the film, says Kidman.

“I knew we were onto a good thing when my sister and my husband saw the film and they both came out weeping and wanting to hug me,” Nicole said. “I thought that’s an amazing response to a film.”

Keith Urban admitted to being brought to tears, adding that he was mostly moved by the story’s tale of love triumphing over all. Urban says he was affected by the film as a whole and adds that he felt Lion told a “really, really beautiful” story.

Aquaman is scheduled for an October 5, 2018 theatrical release.

