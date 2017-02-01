Why Wasn’t Rob Kardashian Included In His Family’s Trip To Costa Rica?

Rob Kardashian’s family, including his sisters, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney, recently enjoyed a tropical vacation in Costa Rica, but sadly, he was not included in the festivities.

Months after welcoming his first child, his daughter Dream Kardashian, with his on-and-off fiancee, Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian was noticeably absent from the trip.

“[Rob Kardashian] has been sad and sick lately over the growing divide between him and the rest of his family,” an insider told Hollywood Life on January 30. “The sisters continue to go on family trips and film Keeping Up with the Kardashians without him. Even though [Kris Jenner] always reaches out to Rob and invites him on the family vacations, Rob simply does not feel comfortable or welcomed by the rest of the family.”

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna began dating over a year ago and became engaged and pregnant months later. However, while babies often bring excitement to families, Kardashian’s baby news was controversial due to Blac Chyna’s ongoing feud with Kylie Jenner, Kardashian’s youngest sister.

As fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians may recall, Kylie Jenner began facing rumors of a romance with rapper Tyga when she was just 16-year-old, but because he was dating Blac Chyna, the mother of his son, at the time, no one thought much of the speculation. Then, after Blac Chyna and Tyga split in August 2014, Kylie Jenner started popping up on the rapper’s Instagram page.

Throughout the early months of their relationship, which was only confirmed after Jenner turned 18, Tyga was accused of attempting to get back with Blac Chyna but ultimately, they worked through the rumors. Still, Jenner’s tensions with Blac Chyna continued and when she went public with Rob Kardashian in early 2016, a family feud erupted.

Although Rob Kardashian and his family were believed to have made amends by the end of last year, when Dream Kardashian arrived, things between them appear to have taken a turn for the worst.

“[Rob Kardashian] feels like his sisters are constantly judging and trying to direct his life,” the Hollywood Life source explained. “The whole situation has Rob feeling isolated and apart from the rest of his very tight-knit family.”

As Rob Kardashian awaited the birth of his first child, he and his family began spending more time together publicly and after a years-long hiatus from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, he rejoined the show and began filming scenes alongside his sisters.

Rob Kardashian also began starring in his own spinoff series with Blac Chyna titled Rob &Blac, but now, as fans await the Season 13 premiere, a rumor is swirling which suggests that Kardashian has been kept away from the cameras.

“Missing from the new scenes of [Keeping Up With the Kardashians] are Rob & Chyna. The family is still very divided since Dream’s birth and the awkward holidays,” another source told Hollywood Life last week.

As for why Rob Kardashian may not have been included in the upcoming season of his family’s reality series, the insider claimed it was his relationship with Blac Chyna that had reportedly caused more division between himself and his family.

“Kris Jenner and the sisters have mixed feelings towards Rob’s relationship with his baby mama and as a result, Chyna is largely being shunned by the family,” the source continued. “Rob has been by Chyna’s side, even though Kourtney, Kylie and the rest of the girls have been avoiding them.”

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Getty Images]