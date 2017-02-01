Watch India Cricket Vs. England 3rd T20I Live Stream: Start Time, Preview For Series-Deciding Showdown

The England national cricket team wraps up what has been nearly a three-month long tour of India with the deciding match of a three-game T20 international series on Wednesday, in what is sure to a be a nail-biting showdown that will live stream from M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. After taking a 4-0 drubbing with one draw in a tour-opening Test series, then dropping the first two matches of their three-match ODI series before winning the finale, the visitors see their first chance to grab a trophy and leave India on a high note.

Fans looking to find out how to watch the third India vs. England T20 match live stream should check out the information below on this page. First ball is scheduled for 7 p.m. India Standard Time in Bangalore on Wednesday, February 1, or 1:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time in the United Kingdom. Fans in the United States can also watch a live stream of the climactic match starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, 5:30 a.m. Pacific.

After England, behind skipper Eoin Morgan, shocked India by taking the first T20 match of the series by seven wickets with 11 balls remaining, chasing down 148, the visitors came up short in the second contest, ending a mere five runs short.

But England’s efforts were obstructed by a blown leg-before-wicket call that dismissed England star batsman Joe Root for a tame-high 38 with England needing eight from six balls. Video reviews are not used in T20 international matches, so though replays clearly showed that Root got an edge on the ball before it bounced off his pad, the call stood, leaving Morgan, Root, and England beside themselves.

Here’s how to watch a live stream of the third and final T20I match that will decide the India vs. England series.

Watch a Live Stream of the India Vs. England Third T20I In India

HotStar Sports streams the exciting India vs. England T20 series finale to viewers inside of India. The stream can be found at this link. Click on the word “live” to the left of the words “IND VS ENG, 3RD T20.” Again, HotStar’s live stream will be accessible only to viewers with an IP address inside of India.

HotStar offers cricket fans two options to watch the live stream — a paid premium membership, which comes with a free trial and requires registration, or a free option which will stream the match on a five-minute delay but can be accessed immediately by clicking on the “Watch For Free” box which can be seen after clicking “live” as described above.

Live Stream the T20I Cricket Match in the United Kingdom

The India vs. England T20 series decider will be aired on Sky Sports 2, which means that to catch a live stream, fans in the U.K. need to be Sky Sports subscribers. If you are a Sky customer, register for the Sky Go streaming service for free, but fans must fill out some basic information at this link to obtain a Sky Go login.

Once your registration is finished, click over to the Sky Go Sports login page accessible at this link. Now — stream the game. Sky Go is also available on most mobile devices by downloading the Sky Go app. A full list of compatible devices can be found by clicking here.

Cricket Fans in the U.S. Can Also Watch a Free Live Stream

India and England cricket fans located in the U.S. should sign up for the seven-day free trial subscription to the Sling TV international sports package, which can be found by clicking here, to watch a free live stream of the first ODI. A credit card will be required, and a subscription will run $10 per month — but cancellation before the one-week free trial concludes stops charges, allowing fans in the U.S. to watch the third India vs. England T20 international free and legally.

Sling TV offers software for most desktop and laptop computers as well as the Apple iOS, the Android OS, and Amazon Fire OS. The online TV package is also available on several set-top boxes, including Roku, fourth Generation Apple TV, Google Chromecast, and others, allowing cricket fans to watch the India vs. England ODI series on their TV sets. For a complete list of Sling-compatible devices and operating systems, click on this link.

Finally, Fans in the Middle East and North Africa Can Also Watch Live Online

The Dubai-based Orbit Showtime Network, OSN, covers the Middle East and North Africa and offers a free live stream without login credentials by clicking on this link. But the OSN stream is not available outside of the Middle East and North Africa regions.

Sky Sports has recorded a preview of the third T20 international between India and England, which can be viewed in the video below.

Here are the expected teams for the final match of the England India tour.

India: 1 Virat Kohli (captain), 2 KL Rahul, 3 Suresh Raina, 4 Yuvraj Singh, 5 Manish Pandey, 6 MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Amit Mishra, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Ashish Nehra, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal.

England: 1 Jason Roy, 2 Sam Billings, 3 Joe Root, 4 Eoin Morgan (captain), 5 Ben Stokes, 6 Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), 7 Moeen Ali, 8 Chris Jordan, 9 Liam Dawson/Liam Plunkett, 10 Tymal Mills, 11 Adil Rashid.

