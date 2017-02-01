Barack Obama Vacation: Ex-President Goes Hat-To-Back Style On Richard Branson Island

Barack Obama is in full vacation mode, and he wore his hat to the back like he didn’t have a care in the world. President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama were spotted with Richard Branson in the Caribbean Monday. The former commander in chief and the first lady never looked so relaxed.

As TMZ wrote, Obama may have lost his title, but his “swag” is still in force. Many say Barack never actually lost his silky smooth personality — and what better place than vacation should one look so cool?

The former 44th POTUS was seen wearing flip flops, a Nike shirt and a black hat in one picture before he turned the bib to the back in another. He looked like he was having a blast, just eight days into their vacation in the British Virgin Islands.

Michelle and Barack Obama appeared in a series of other pictures hosted on Daily Mail‘s site. The couple relaxed near the ocean on one of Sir Richard Branson’s private islands. The Virgin Group founder reportedly owns Necker Island and Moskito Island, the latter an eco-resort that recently opened.

Barack and Michelle Obama enjoy a post-presidency vacation in the British Virgin Islands https://t.co/Oc4WJTx8Tz via @PeopleHome pic.twitter.com/Lds2XmrDIK — People Magazine (@people) January 24, 2017

Barack and his bride were passengers on Branson’s private jet and had just completed the first leg of their post-presidency vacation in Palms Springs, California last week. Islanders treated them like royalty, but were mostly kept at by the Secret Service. Obama and Branson have a long history of ties together and both looked like old fraternity brothers catching up for lost time.

The boys hung out with Michelle and Branson’s daughter, Holly, 35. They all relaxed in the sun-drenched sky over lunch. Holly posted images of two unidentified shirtless men hitting golf balls into the ocean. Mr. Obama doesn’t appear in any of the images. However, he’s an avid golfer and likely got a few hits in while vacationing with his billionaire BFF.

Barack and Michelle Obama enjoy well-earned holiday with Richard Branson and family in Caribbean https://t.co/mIZxlQS9DH pic.twitter.com/1KMfuUtgrO — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) February 1, 2017

Just a day earlier, Barack Obama broke his silence and chimed in on the developing controversy back stateside involving President Donald Trump’s immigration ban aka “extreme vetting.”

Unlike the past when he used his oratory skills to address the nation, Obama released a statement through a spokesperson about the executive order.

“President Obama is heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country.

“Citizens exercising their Constitutional right to assemble, organize and have their voices heard by their elected officials is exactly what we expect to see when American values are at stake.”

The country’s first black President of the United States assured the public that he would not hesitate to have his voice heard if a situated warranted him doing so.

“With regard to comparisons to President Obama’s foreign policy decisions, as we’ve heard before, the president fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion.”

Today, Obama remained silent on the developing events. He and his wife continued their holiday with Branson and his daughter. After a flurry of protests around the country, the Trump Administration clarified the travel order and assured the American people that it’s temporary and designed to keep citizens safe.

White House Counselor to President Trump, Kellyanne Conway, addressed the media about the global backlash in the wake of the “Muslim ban,” according to a previous Inquisitr report. Conway backed her boss’ actions, saying it was merely an “extension” of an initiative spearheaded by Barack Obama before he left office.

“President Obama suspended the Iraq refugee program in 2011 and no one certainly covered it. He did that I assume because there were two Iraqis who came here, got radicalized, and joined ISIS and then were the masterminds of the Bowling Green attack on our brave soldiers.”

It’s unclear when the Obamas’ vacation ends, but multiple sources reported months ago that he and Michelle are remaining in Washington. They maintain a home in Chicago, but Sasha, their youngest daughter, has two years remaining in high school. It’s unclear if Barack Obama’s girls joined them on vacation.

The former first family is renting a friend’s multimillion-dollar mansion near the White House for two years until Sasha completes high school. Malia, the oldest Obama daughter, is taking a gap year from graduation. She recently accepted an internship with Hollywood producer, Harvey Weinstein.

President Obama is already a bestselling author and publishers are sparring in a bidding war over his memoirs, as MSN Money reported. Insiders say Obama stands to earn as much as $27 million on a book deal.

That’s enough money for Michelle and Barack Obama to take a lifetime vacation.

[Featured image by K2 Images/shutterstock]