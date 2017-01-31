Donald Glover Still Hasn’t Read The ‘Han Solo’ Script

Over the last few years, Donald Glover has firmly established himself as one of the most eclectic talents in American entertainment. Not only has he previously modeled for Gap, written for 30 Rock, released his own stand-up special, starred in Community, and created, written, and starred in Atlanta, he won two Golden Globes for his work on the latter, too.

But Donald Glover is currently getting to grips with arguably his most challenging adventure to date because in just a few weeks time, he will start production on the Han Solo Star Wars Anthology film, in which he plays Lando Calrissian, a role that was made famous by Billy Dee Williams.

There’s just one problem with Donald Glover’s preparation for the part. He hasn’t actually read the script for the film yet. Glover made this admission during his recent chat with SciFi Now magazine, via TV3, explaining that the Han Solo Anthology film is shrouded in such secrecy that he hasn’t even seen a screenplay for it yet.

But rather than being nervous or perturbed by this level of secrecy, Donald Glover was still able to make a joke about it.

“It’s like an owl flies through your window and gives you a script; that’s how quiet and confidential it is.”

During his discussion with the publication, Donald Glover also opened up about how he’s planning to approach such an iconic role. Rather than trying to copy or mimic Billy Dee Williams’ performance as Lando Calrissian, Donald Glover is instead just focusing on trying to make the character “believable.”

“I think the point of all of this is just to make people believe you, so I just keep thinking about that. I’m not Billy Dee Williams; I am not that cool. I don’t think anyone is really, but I just had to make it believable. I had to do my own ‘cool.'”

Donald Glover was given a stark reminder of just how big a challenge stepping into Billy Dee Williams shoes is going to be by his own mother. Glover recalled that after learning that he’d won the part, he called up his mother and father and she instantly had some stern advice for her offspring.

“I called my mum and my dad when I heard I’d won the role, and she said to me, ‘Don’t mess this up. This is Billy Dee Williams, and he is really cool.’ I take it very seriously.”

Donald Glover has previously recognized the importance of the role not just to the whole cinematic community, but to himself personally, too.

After it was announced that he’d be playing Lando Calrissian in the Han Solo film, Donald Glover sat down to talk to The Hollywood Reporter, where he admitted that the character was the first ever action figure that he had.

“It was the first action figure I ever had. I remember my dad giving it to me…I remember Lando really well. He was like the only black guy in space. And he was the cool one. I just realized, he still has to be cool. And cool is an interesting thing. It changes… Cool changes depending on the perspective. Also, it’s fun because [the Han Solo movie is set] before [Empire Strikes Back], so he’s still figuring it out a little bit, which is fun.”

Production is now underway on the Han Solo Anthology film, which is still awaiting an official title, and it will be released on May 25, 2018. It is being directed by Christopher Miller and Lord from a script by Lawrence Kasdan and Jon Kasdan, while Alden Ehrenreich is playing the titular character, Woody Harrelson is believed to be portraying his mentor, and Emilia Clarke is on board in a mysterious role.

