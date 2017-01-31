Is Kate Middleton Expecting Twins? The Royal Couple Make Privacy Main Focus In London

Times are exciting for Prince William and his Duchess Kate Middleton. A spokesperson for Kensington Palace recently verified that Kate and William will be relocating their adorable family from the countryside to the city of London and talk has revolved around the reason why this is the perfect time for the move.

The latest rumors circulating are involving possible new additions to the royal family, as it’s been said that Middleton is pregnant with twins! The exciting rumor has been sparked by none other than Middleton’s dear friend Jessica Hay, who spoke with New Idea on the subject, as Yahoo News relays.

“The perfect amount of time has passed for another pregnancy. The children will all be close in age, but not so close that [Kate] hasn’t bonded with them as small babies. Kate never wanted lots of kids, but now she is a mum, she’s decided she wants more. William would happily have six or more!”

As noted, the palace recently announced that Prince William and Kate Middleton would be spending more and more time in London. There was talk that the reasons were based on the fact that they will be taking on more and more of the royal duties from Queen Elizabeth II as she has been quite ill and is now in her 90th year. She has been unable to take part in as many of the duties as she had in previous years. Additionally, word is that with Prince George in school and Princess Charlotte ready for preschool, now is the time to make the move into the city full time. If twins are expected then it’s likely best to get the move over with now so Kate and William can be settled into their new residence well before the new little ones are set to arrive.

It seems that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have already begun making their mark on their new home at Kensington Palace. The palace is obviously not as private as their Norfolk home, so the royals made the appropriate changes to the estate by adding in a $30,000 hedge to maintain a bit of privacy for them and their little ones. The Daily Mail shares the details about the additions to the grounds,

“They are known for being concerned about their privacy and eager to shield their young children from the public eye.So now that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are moving their family back to Kensington Palace from Norfolk, they are clearly not taking any chances. A team of gardeners and construction workers have begun planting an 820ft-long wall of conifers along the western side of the royal residence in London.”

It’s said that the hedge is meant to keep passersby from catching sight of Kate and William or their little royals, which is not really a surprising move seeing as the couple made headlines for their address to the media about the cessation of photography of their children, stating also that they would release their own images of the prince and princess on their own terms. The publication indicates that the privacy hedge is reportedly costing taxpayers the full amount.

It’s really also no wonder that Middleton is more cautious about keeping her personal life private when reminded of the incident back in 2012 when Kate was caught topless on a private balcony by incessant paparazzi. The world was reminded of this incident when yet another inappropriate tweet sent out by Donald Trump surfaced, which has since caused a bit more of a stir regarding the very controversial president who took office only a week ago. There have since been petitions that Trump be disallowed to meet Queen Elizabeth II. Perhaps Kate will be the subject of a separate petition.

