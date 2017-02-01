Amber Rose Sends Messages With NSFW Clothing Line

Amber Rose is proving to be quite the entrepreneur as she markets a clothing line baring her racy modeling photos.

The 33-year-old offers her fans a chance to wear their feelings on their sleeves as her shirts send messages such as “f*** your opinion.” Rose also offers a shirt that shows her flaunting her ample backside as she licks a cake with the words “f*** you” iced on it. As one can see, Amber’s clothing line is NSFW as it also features her scantily dressed.

However, the vulgarity of the apparel has not stopped people from proudly wearing the shirts and hats. Rose has shared several images of fans rocking her attire with her bootylicious modeling photos on display. Amber also hosted a pop-up shop in New York City late last year as she used images to encourage fans to get shirts before they sold out.

However, this isn’t the only line Amber has marketed that features her favorite phrases and risqué modeling poses. An ABC affiliate site asked its readers if they were going to purchase any clothing from Amber’s “SlutWalk” line as she released controversial attire in 2015.

“Amber Rose made headlines when she arrived at the VMA’s Sunday in a bodysuit with the words “slut,” “stripper,” “gold digger,” “b—-,” printed all over it. It’s part of her #SlutWalk clothing line that you can buy right now.”

Of course, Rose is making a statement with her current line and did so as well with her past apparel.

“Rose says her line empowers women. She’s asking people to join the movement against, no more sexual violence, no more victim blaming, no more derogatory, and no more gender inequality.”

So does her newest clothing also empower women? Some may argue it’s hypocritical of the self-proclaimed feminist and women’s rights advocate to design hats and shirts with the phrase “f*** your opinion” as she is very outspoken when it comes to her personal opinions. There’s also the issue of her using her body to make a statement and to sell clothing.

However, on the other hand, Amber is not one to shy away from making statements with clothing or from expressing her sexuality. She and friend Blac Chyna both showed up to the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards wearing outfits featuring derogatory phrases such as “gold digger” and “stripper” as the pair have been labeled by some.

Amber first released the “f*** you cake” shirt in 2014 after splitting from then husband Wiz Khalifa. Some speculated she was sending her ex a message with her new attire.

“Is model Amber Rose firing subliminal shots to her estrange husband, Wiz Khalifa in her latest sexy Instagram post?”

Amber shared the photo that would become shirt design on her Instagram in November 2014 as some stated it may have been directed at Wiz, however, Amber is still banking on the image as she continues to use it in her clothing line.

“Thursday, the sexy Philly native was posted a photo of herself lying in bed with a birthday cake with the words, “F**k You” decorated on it.”

And it seems her fans aren’t afraid to wear the explicit shirt as it is currently sold out. Its popularity is apparent as more than two years later, Amber is still marketing the shirt designs and fans are still posting photos while wearing her racy shirts. However, some of her social media followers criticized her choice of phrases for the clothing, including the image of her posing half naked on a pool table.

“F*** yo pool table? Thats the corniest s*** I have ever heard. Aren’t you like 40? You “celebrities” are so whack.”

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]