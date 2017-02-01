‘Vikings’ Season Finale: Three Things To Expect

Unbelievably, tomorrow night will be the premiere of the Vikings season finale. After a long and bloody second half of the fourth season — one in which we, as fans, saw the brutal death of Ragnar Lothbrok (played by Travis Fimmel) at the hands of the power-hungry King Aelle (played by Ivan Kaye) — the Vikings fandom is now ready to enter the new era of, well, history, one that is led by Ragnar’s equally bold sons, particularly Ivar the Boneless (played by Danish newcomer Alex Hogh Andersen) and Bjorn the Ironside (played by Hunger Games actor Alexander Ludwig).

So, with the Vikings season finale looming large — which will air tomorrow at 9:00 p.m. EST on The History Channel; check your local listings for the precise channel — we’ve come up with this list of five things to expect.

1. We’ll finally meet Jonathan Rhys Meyers’ character.

Much ado has been made about what role Jonathan Rhys Meyers will play, and in the Vikings season finale, we’ll finally find out for sure. Originally, it was speculated that he’d play the role of King Alfred — a role which ultimately went to Ferdia Walsh-Peelo — but, as Entertainment Weekly points out, he’s really playing what show creator Michael Hirst calls a “warrior bishop.”

“Johnny is just perfect for this crazed, religiously obsessed guy, who is also a sinner. He’s a passionate guy, drawn towards women. He sins, and then when he sins, he punishes himself.”

2. We’ll get a hint of what’s to come later this year.

Fans who are concerned that the Vikings fandom will be in a long drought after the Vikings season finale airs can take comfort in knowing that Season 5 is already deep into production, and will in fact debut later in 2017. Though we don’t have an exact date on the premiere of Season 5, CarterMatt.com can confirm that tomorrow night’s episode will give a lot of insight into what we can expect later this year…and yes, it heavily features Jonathan Rhys Meyers.

“Rhys Meyers is a regular for the entirety of the upcoming fifth season, meaning that you could theoretically see him turning up in every one of the upcoming 20 episodes of the series. As for how he will fit in with Ivar and the rest of the characters on the show, that remains to be seen! All we can say is that new episodes of the show will likely resume a little bit later this year.”

#Ragnar your speech and your passion as you prepared yourself for Valhalla resonate within me. #Vikings pic.twitter.com/vPKWYBgi3W — Frigg (@Viking_Valkyrie) January 25, 2017

3. Ragnar’s sons aren’t done with getting revenge.

According to The Christian Times, Russian fans have already leaked the Vikings season finale (insert your own hacking joke here), and what they saw promises to be just as bloody as past episodes. As if the Blood Eagle that Ragnar’s sons delivered to King Aelle wasn’t enough of a massacre, according to Russian fans who have seen the leaked episode, Ivar isn’t done with wreaking havoc on all those who brought suffering to his people.

But that’s not all that’s on Ivar’s mind. As we’ve seen in previous episodes, Ivar butts heads with his brothers all the time — in particular, Bjorn the Ironside. While it wasn’t overtly stated in the Russian hack of the show (you can’t make this stuff up), it was implied that the two brothers would, in fact, come to blows in the Vikings season finale.

Will you be watching the Vikings season finale?

[Featured Image by The History Channel]