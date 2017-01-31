Pippa Middleton Wedding: 350 Guests Invited To Bucklebury Soiree Taking Place In May

Pippa Middleton will be having her wedding in 2017! New details about Pippa’s big day have been reported by Mail Online just three months before she says “I do!” According to the report, Pippa Middleton and her groom, James Matthews, 41, will have their wedding reception at Pippa’s parents’ home in Bucklebury. They will exchange vows in front of 350 guests at St Mark’s Church, Englefield, Berkshire, before heading back to the Middleton’s 18 acres.

The report indicates that Pippa and James will wed on May 20, 2017. Since Pippa has done quite a bit of party planning in her day, she likely had a good idea about what she wanted to do when it came to her own wedding.

Pippa Middleton sent out wedding “save the date” cards along with her holiday cards last year. The little reminders were sent to guests who will be receiving their invitations to the soiree in the coming months. Mail Online believes that Pippa has chosen something elegant and traditional for her wedding invitations such as “engraved black on white card, portrait, not landscape.”

As for her wedding gown, Pippa Middleton may have chosen Giles Deacon to make her a custom piece. Deacon was spotted at Pippa’s mother’s home around the holidays, and it is widely speculated that her dress will be created with his “grand scale glamor” mantra in mind.

If Giles Deacon didn’t receive the honor, there are a few other designers who might be hard at work on a gown that is sure to be head-turning.

“Other contenders include Jenny Packham, who has designed many elegant evening gowns for Kate; New Zealand-born Kate favorite Emilia Wickstead; and Notting Hill’s Alice Temperley (who designed evening dresses for Kate and Pippa after the royal wedding). She’s unlikely to go for Alexander McQueen’s Sarah Burton, as of all people, she doesn’t want to be seen as a copy-Kate.”

As for what you might expect to see Pippa wearing — it will more than likely be long, elegant, and have some sort of lace going on.

“No puffballs, but she adores lace and long sleeves. There won’t be too much embellishment. It will be something that shows off her amazing figure but not look like the bridesmaid’s dress,” said a source.

How about Pippa Middleton’s wedding flowers? Well, according to the report, the older sister of the Duchess of Cambridge has been spending a great deal of time at Lavender Green Flowers in Chelsea.

“Country garden spring flowers in pink, blue and white are a definite possibility — anything that grows naturally in the Middletons’ Berkshire garden. Canopies of peonies or hydrangeas, fashionable in posh wedding circles, may also be hung overhead at the venue. The Middletons are said to love ‘the symbolic language of flowers’. So it may be that instead of a tiara, Pippa will wear a headpiece of flowers.”

And then there’s Kate. Will the Duchess be a part of Pippa Middleton’s wedding? That’s almost a guarantee. Although Kate Middleton won’t be Pippa’s maid of honor, it has been rumored that she will do a reading during the ceremony. There are also rumors that Kate’s children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will be in their aunt’s wedding as well, perhaps as a page boy and a flower girl. Those details have not yet been confirmed, however.

And, in case you had any doubt in your mind, Pippa Middleton’s wedding reception is slated to be one of the most talked about events of the year in the UK.

“A full-size marquee with catering tent, loos, dance floor, stage, carpet, heaters, chairs, tables and lavish decorations will cost tens of thousands of pounds. The favored caterer is the Admirable Crichton; known as ‘the AC’. So established it has a Royal Warrant from Prince Charles, it is also known for producing blowout parties for the super-rich.”

