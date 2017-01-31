DeMarcus Cousins Trade Rumors: Sacramento Kings In Negotiations With NBA Team To Deal All-Star Center

DeMarcus Cousins trade rumors reveal the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns have been working on a deal as the NBA trade deadline approaches. A report by Arizona Sports states that negotiations have centered around small forward T.J. Warren, center Alex Len, and Phoenix’s first-round pick this year. Sportswriter John Gambadoro goes on to say that there may be additional pieces included in the possible deal.

This is a deal that could easily work between the two franchises if they are intent on getting it done. While it may not include a big market team like the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, or New York Knicks, the Suns would be taking a big step toward being competitive in the Western Conference again. Giving up a very valuable first-round pick in the 2017 NBA Draft might make this an expensive trade though.

In the latest NBA standings, the Phoenix Suns are at 15-33 on the season, giving the team the second-worst record in the entire NBA. Discounting what could take place during the NBA Lottery, the Suns could be looking at the second overall selection in the upcoming draft. That would be an extremely valuable pick for the team controlling it, possibly answering why the Sacramento Kings would want to make a deal with Phoenix.

There is more information within these DeMarcus Cousins trade rumors, as it appears that the Suns will not include Eric Bledsoe or Devin Booker in any deal. Bledsoe played for Kentucky at the same time as Cousins, creating an interesting situation should they get teamed-up again. Could that be a way to help Cousins focus more on the game of basketball and less on the distractions that have plagued his NBA career?

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, an alternative to the entire situation also exists, as the front office of the Sacramento Kings is ready to give DeMarcus Cousins a contract extension. That information was leaked to the media earlier in January, but it would certainly get set aside if the Kings find a way to make a deal before the NBA trade deadline. That deadline hits on February 23, with all teams required to complete any deals before that point.

After years of hearing his name in NBA trade rumors, could it be that the Kings are finally ready to deal Cousins? The value of that first-round pick for the Phoenix Suns is very high, especially in a draft that is deep with young point guards. The Kings could pick one of the top guards, which includes Lonzo Ball from UCLA, Markelle Fultz from Washington, Dennis Smith from North Carolina State, and Frank Ntilikina from France. That doesn’t even include De’Aaron Fox from Kentucky, who could get selected a bit later.

The Sacramento Kings only have control of their own first-round pick if it remains in the top 10. If it falls out of the top 10, then the Chicago Bulls gain ownership of it due to a prior trade. Dealing away Cousins would certainly help the losses mount for the Kings this season, helping the team move up the 2017 NBA Draft order even further. Acquiring the first-round pick of the Suns might just give them two picks in the top five. That’s a perfect way to re-start a rebuilding process in Sacramento.

These NBA trade rumors finally put an official offer out there for the Sacramento Kings to consider. It’s always a risk to give up an All-Star player to acquire a draft pick or two, but the Kings have been standing in place for a number of years. It may finally be time to move in a different direction and actually put an end to the DeMarcus Cousins trade rumors.

