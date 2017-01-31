Selena Gomez And The Weeknd May Attend The 2017 Grammy Awards As A Couple

Will Selena Gomez and The Weeknd make their debut as a couple at the 2017 Grammy Awards next month? That is what a new report suggests.

Although it is unclear whether or not Selena Gomez and The Weeknd will walk the red carpet together during the February 12 event, an insider claimed on Tuesday that the new couple will remain “attached at the hip” throughout Grammy weekend.

“The Weeknd has already officially made [Selena Gomez] his plus 1 for Clive Davis’ huge annual bash on the eve of the Grammys,” TMZ revealed to readers on January 31.

According to the report, The Weeknd’s team contacted the planners behind the event within the last few days to confirm his appearance, as well as the appearance of his new flame.

As TMZ pointed out, The Weeknd’s decision to reach out to the party planners is a good sign that he and Selena Gomez are continuing to get closer during their Italian getaway, which has taken them to a number of towns including Florence. However, as the outlet also stated, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are not yet confirmed to be sitting together at the event.

As Selena Gomez and The Weeknd continue to enjoy their time overseas, the “Starboy” singer is reportedly requesting that The Recording Academy change his and Gomez’s current seating arrangements and allow them to be seated beside one another.

During the event, The Weeknd, who has won two Grammys already, will be featured as a performer while Selena Gomez is not performing or nominated.

Although Justin Bieber is nominated for several awards during the upcoming show, he will reportedly not be seen at the event — and that’s good news for both Selena Gomez and The Weeknd.

“Justin Bieber, who’s nominated for 4 Grammys, plans to be somewhere other than the Grammys a week from Sunday,” a source told TMZ days ago. “As for why, we’re told he just doesn’t think the Grammys are relevant or representative, especially when it comes to young singers.”

After Selena Gomez and The Weeknd went public with their new relationship in Los Angeles earlier this month, Bieber was questioned about The Weeknd’s music by a photographer in the area and rather than ignore the comment, he said that The Weeknd’s songs were “wack.”

“Hell no I can’t listen to a Weeknd song. That s**t’s wack,” he said, according to a report by Billboard magazine.

Although Selena Gomez’s ex-boyfriend may not be in support of her new relationship, or her new man, her longtime friend Taylor Swift is on board with the romance, despite The Weeknd’s past relationship with her best friend Gigi Hadid’s younger sister Bella.

“Taylor supported Selena even when she was with Justin [Bieber] and she wasn’t comfortable with that relationship. And she’s also supporting her friend while she is with The Weeknd,” a source recently revealed to Hollywood Life. “Taylor doesn’t see Selena often, but she wants there to be no weirdness at all.”

Since Selena Gomez and The Weeknd began dating soon after his split from Bella Hadid, many have accused Gomez of stepping on Hadid’s toes. Some have even suggested that the “Hands to Myself” singer broke girl code, but the fact of the matter is that she and Hadid were never friends. Although Gomez is close with Swift who is close to Hadid’s sister, they do not have any deep roots between them.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s relationship has been a hot topic in recent weeks as they continue to be spotted together. So, if they do, in fact, attend the 2017 Grammy Awards together, fans will surely be keeping tabs on their every move.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]