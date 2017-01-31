Ben Affleck Might Quit As Batman After Dropping Out As Director

Ever since it was confirmed that Ben Affleck wouldn’t be directing The Batman, further reports regarding both the reasons for his departure and the potential impact it will have on the DC Extended Universe have also emerged.

According to Forbes, things might be about to get even worse for Warner Bros. and the DC Extended Universe, because they have suggested that the reasons for Ben Affleck’s departure could provoke him to quit as Batman. Without going into details, the publication’s additional report on Ben Affleck departing The Batman suggested that some “specifics” of it have left them concerned he won’t reprise the character.

“Unfortunately, among the thing I heard about his departure as director, I heard a few specifics that — if true — lead me to worry there is at least a chance Affleck could also walk away from starring in the picture.”

But Batman fans shouldn’t start reaching for their handkerchiefs just yet, though.

That’s because Forbes went on to insist that they are confident that these rumors will remain just that, and they still expect Ben Affleck to eventually complete the script for The Batman before then getting into shape for the role.

“I don’t feel those concerns are as likely to bear fruit, and I still expect Affleck will finish the screenplay as planned and then start prepping for the role by getting into ‘Batman shape’ to ensure he’s physically and mentally prepared for the role.”

Forbes’ report did underline that Ben Affleck’s position has never been more under threat, by concluding that “there’s a chance now” that he “could depart the project as an actor, winding up merely serving as cowriter and producer.”

From all accounts, the pressure of working on so many angles in the DC Extended Universe contributed heavily to his decision to depart, as he clearly believed that he couldn’t do the role justice if he was writing, producing, directing, editing, and then promoting the Justice League all at the same time.

Of course, because of this dispute questions now have to be raised about whether or not Ben Affleck will continue on as Batman beyond the agreed solo film, or whether his time as the superhero is drawing to a close, too.

These thoughts will only be exacerbated after an insider told the Hollywood Reporter that Ben Affleck has decided to “rethink his approach to his projects” because Live By Night proved to be such a huge flop. The gangster film reportedly cost Warner Bros studio around $75 million because of its failure financially at the box office. The Hollywood Reporter also noted that Ben Affleck and Warner Bros had been dueling over script issues with The Batman, something that the actor alluded to during his promotion for Live By Night.

Ben Affleck confirmed his departure from The Batman as its director with the following statement, via Variety.

“There are certain characters who hold a special place in the hearts of millions. Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give. It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require. Together with the studio, I have decided to find a partner in a director who will collaborate with me on this massive film. I am still in this, and we are making it, but we are currently looking for a director. I remain extremely committed to this project, and look forward to bringing this to life for fans around the world.”

At the same time, Warner Bros also released their own statement on Ben Affleck’s decision, too.

“Warner Bros. fully supports Ben Affleck’s decision and remains committed to working with him to bring a standalone Batman picture to life.”

