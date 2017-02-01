Samsung Galaxy S8 And S8 Plus Will Likely Have Larger Batteries

The Samsung Galaxy S8 series could sport large batteries. At least that’s what SamMobile is suggesting.

“If a new report originating from South Korea is anything to go by, it would appear that Samsung has provided its battery suppliers with an updated production roadmap, which includes 3,250mAh and 3,750mAh cells; leading many to believe that they’re the respective batteries that’ll power the much-anticipated Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus.”

As SamMobile notes, the Galaxy S7 and the S7 Edge sport 3,000mAh and 3,600mAh cells. And those smartphones are known for having outstanding battery life. There are people who wanted Samsung to offer more battery life, but one commenter after the article explains why Samsung may not want to take the risk.

“I think Samsung is trying to minimize the risk after what had happened to the Note 7,” says a commenter named “Someone Else.”

Many people thought that the Galaxy S8 series would be announced at the Mobile World Congress conference in February. However, as the Verge notes, that won’t be happening.

“Every year for the past three, Samsung has used the Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona to unveil its latest Galaxy S flagship phone. That won’t be the case in 2017, however — the company’s mobile head DJ Koh tells Reuters that it won’t have the Galaxy S8 in tow.”

The article adds that Koh didn’t give any further information on when the phone will actually launch, but it’s possible Samsung doesn’t want to rush its release following the whole Galaxy Note 7 debacle. In fact, the company recently detailed a new eight-step safety check for batteries in future products. The most important thing is that Samsung phones will be designed with more space around batteries and will also include new protective brackets.

According to Tech Radar, the Galaxy S8 is looking to be a huge treat.

“Likely highlights include a 4K screen, a Snapdragon 830 processor, 6GB of RAM and a massively improved camera. There’s even a chance that the Samsung Galaxy S8 will have an iris scanner or a foldable screen, though the latter is somewhat less likely.”

The article confirms that there will be two different versions of the S8, and both will come with curved screens. One could be a 5.7-inch regular version, and the other, the one that would have the 4K screen, will be 6.1 inches. The S8 could also have a 30MP dual-lens rear camera, and an 8MP front camera.

One author from Forbes thinks Samsung is being rather timid with its new Galaxy S8 design.

“I would have hoped that Samsung would have remained aggressive in its approach. Instead, from the decisions about screen technology and form factors to launch dates and UI design, the current thinking around the Galaxy S8 highlights a timidity rarely seen from Samsung,” columnist Ewan Spence says, adding that moving the fingerprint reader to the back of the device isn’t a smart idea.

Ewan goes on to complain that Samsung’s latest strategy seems to feel like “choose your poison” rather than maximizing a return. Still, there is a torrent of excitement for the Galaxy S8 on Twitter.

I've been telling everyone that I'll be getting an iPhone, but the Galaxy S8 looks so amazing ???? — Bryan Miner (@gymbryrbmyg) January 18, 2017

Everything I'm hearing about the Galaxy S8 is making me excited. Sounds like a gorgeous, powerful phone with (FINALLY) on screen nav keys. — Joseph Farella (@farellajoseph) December 29, 2016

Are you going to buy the Galaxy S8, or would you rather wait for the iPhone 8 instead? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

[Featured Image by David Ramos/Getty Images]