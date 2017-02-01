Harry Styles’ Birthday Money Is Piling Up On Social Media

Harry Styles is obviously having a lot of fun in his time off from making movies like Dunkirk, and photos taken by fans of his appearance at a Kings of Leon concert on January 28 in Los Angeles prove that.

However, the real focus for fans is helping Harry Styles celebrate his birthday on February 1 with their #1DFansGive initiative.

Although there are always romance rumors spinning about Harry Styles, when he turns 23-years-old on February 1, it is more likely that he will be looking forward to tweeting thank yous to fans than spending time with a new romantic interest.

Naturally, Harry Styles will be tweeting his fans, as is the tradition, on his birthday because they very generously put together a gift for him as fans. Each year since One Direction has become famous, Harry Styles gets a gift from his One Direction fans through the #1DFansGiveHarry Twitter hashtag that is associated with charities.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Harry Styles fans celebrate his birthday by raising money in his name or for another one of his causes is not new in the 1D fandom. In fact, each member of One Direction is traditionally honored by their individual base of 1D fans on their birthdays each year.

One of the main reasons that One Direction fans focus on charities special to Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, or Louis Tomlinson is due to 1D being an ongoing and active member of the giving community themselves.

Throughout the past five years, some of the charities that Harry Styles, One Direction, their backup band, and even Simon Cowell has supported involve a wide variety of causes, but most pertain to cancer and children’s charities.

Adding to this, there is an unofficial, 1D fan-run Harry Styles charity “team” that has evolved that specifically works to keep track of fan donation websites or crowdfunding for nonprofits on Tumblr.

For Harry Styles’ 2017 birthday on February 1, there are currently three crowdfunding donation pages for good causes One Direction has been associated with in the past.

For example, on Just Giving, there are two accounts and both are raising money for February 1 to give in Harry’s name on Harry Styles’ behalf. While the donation was raised by fans in his name, the money is sent directly to the charity and not to Harry Styles.

Out of the three charities, two have surpassed or almost reached their goal the day before Harry Styles’ birthday number 23.

For example, the first Harry Styles birthday donation crowdfunding page is for a favorite One Direction charity called Cancer Research U.K. Kids & Teens. Their goal of £1,436 ($1,808) has raised of £1,500 ($1,882) target as of January 31, 2017.

One other Just Giving account is raising money for Harry Styles’ birthday to give to a project his mother has been involved with that relates to the movie Dunkirk.

Earlier in 2016, Save Skylark started raising money to restore a tiny boat like the one depicted in Harry Styles’ movie Dunkirk. Harry Styles’ mother even judged an art contest associated with the Save Skylark fundraiser, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Eventually, the Save Skylark supporters moved on to another nautical group that needed donations called the Royal National Lifeboat Institute. The Harry Styles birthday donations to raise money for the lifejackets are currently at $10,461 (£8,315) raised and this surpasses their goal of $10,000 (£12,549).

A third Harry Styles birthday donation crowdfunding page that could still use some love from 1D fans is on CrowdRise, and this is a nod to Harry’s passion for protecting the oceans.

So far, $1,259 (£1,000) of their $2,300 (£1,828) target has been donated, and on Harry Styles’ birthday, 1D fans will forward the funds to Ric O’Barry’s Dolphin Project.

If Harry Styles fans are successful, they will raise almost $14,182 (£11,272) for his birthday on February 1.

As far as Harry Styles’ birthday gift from fans in the past couple of years, there was a focus on Harry’s outstanding support for his Rainbow Direction fans. For Harry Styles’ 2015 birthday, 1D fans raised £11,421 ($14,370) for the London Lesbian and Gay Switchboard.

Last year, for the second time, when Harry Styles turned 22-years-old on February 1, 2016, his fans raised almost two times as much for the London Lesbian and Gay Switchboard with an astounding $24,671 (£19,659).

