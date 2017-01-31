Stassi Schroeder Speaks Out After Lala Kent Quits ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Stassi Schroeder is opening up about her co-star Lala Kent’s recent decision to quit Vanderpump Rules.

While fans have been in an uproar over the thought of the series being without Kent, Stassi Schroeder claims she and her co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute, won’t miss her one bit.

“Of course we had our issues with Lala, because Lala was an a**hole to Katie [Maloney]. [She was] an a**hole!” Stassi Schroeder explained to Us Weekly on January 31, “and when I see someone hurting my friends, I make it my mission to destroy them.”

During Season 5 of Vanderpump Rules, Kent infamously slammed the weight of her co-stars, namely Maloney, by joking, “Oh, I see we haven’t been working on our summer bodies.”

Kent’s diss took place early on in the season, ahead of Maloney’s wedding to fiance Tom Schwartz, and was followed by even more drama with her co-stars. As fans will recall, Kent’s relationship has been at the forefront of the series due to the mystery surrounding her romance and unidentified boyfriend.

After being asked how the rest of the cast reacted to the news of Kent’s exit, Stassi Schroeder added, “I think we all threw a party, honestly.”

Kent joined the Vanderpump Rules cast during the show’s fourth season as a hostess at SUR Restaurant. During the season, Kent enjoyed a short-lived flirtation with Jax Taylor before ultimately hooking up with James Kennedy after the season was shot. Now, however, she’s dating a new man — but refusing to reveal his identity.

Following months of rumors claiming her boyfriend is married, Kent announced her decision to leave Vanderpump Rules after appearing on the show for just two seasons with a statement to Us Weekly.

“I have a boyfriend who I’m madly in love with, and this married man rumor that who knows where the f**k they pulled this out, whose a** it came out of, it’s just not worth it to me in any way, shape or form,” she said at the time. “I feel like my personal life is meant to be personal, and I don’t have to share everything. Even though they want to call it a reality TV show, this s**t is not real.”

Stassi Schroeder is one of Kent’s many co-stars who have accused her of dating someone who is married. On the show, Schroeder spoke of the issue during a confessional and as the show aired, she mentioned a man named Randall on her Twitter page but didn’t reveal his last name. Kristen Doute also mentioned Randall on her page without disclosing his last name.

Stassi Schroeder has been featured on Vanderpump Rules since the series began years ago but after filming Season 2, she chose to walk away from the series and move to New York City to be with her then-boyfriend, Patrick Meagher. Although fans believed Schroeder was done with the series at that point, she ultimately returned to Los Angeles — and to the show — for Season 3 and began filming a part-time role.

After starring in Season 3 in a limited role, Stassi Schroeder returned to the show for Season 4 in a full-time role and has maintained the position through Season 5.

As for Stassi Schroeder’s relationship, her romance with Meagher came to an end over the summer after years of on and off. As fans will recall, Schroeder discussed her unstable romance on the reality series’ fourth season.

To see more of Stassi Schroeder and her co-stars, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 5, which airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]