Jessica Biel’s Diet Secrets: Actress Gave Up These Two Food Groups

Jessica Biel and her husband Justin Timberlake looked incredible at the Golden Globes this year and there’s a good reason. The actress is all about eating right and listening to her body when it comes to noticing the way that foods make her feel.

No, she’s not on a sugar-free diet. Biel revealed to the Los Angeles Times that she and Timberlake refuse to eat wheat and dairy. For breakfast, they make paleo pancakes topped with nut butter and honey from the local market. They even got their son 1-year-old Silas to like it. That doesn’t mean the couple is on an all-out paleo diet, though.

“Not all-out anything,” the 34-year-old actress told the Los Angeles Times.

Jessica’s approach to dieting and eating healthy is about “creating a balance if possible,” and that balance is not really about going on a diet, but finding out how her body reacts to certain foods.

“Honestly, I just feel better when I don’t have gluten or wheat or dairy,” Biel said. “My digestion is better, I feel better, I have more energy.”

Jessica stated that she’s not on an all-out gluten-free diet as well. It’s just about paying attention to which foods irritate her stomach or give her less energy. Of course, the Book Of Love author will have a cheat day every now and then.

“I mean, of course I have cheat-days and will go out and have, like, cookies and pizza. If I’m training maybe I up the protein intake…. I don’t do so much eating for training unless I’m really training for something specific.”

Biel’s son inspired her healthy new lifestyle and outlook on life. Biel said that Silas has affected the way that she eats. She often would find herself eating some of the food that’s left over on his plate.

“Yes! I eat differently because I eat his leftover scraps. I’m like a human vacuum cleaner. If he leaves a little, like I said this morning we had pancakes and sausage and I didn’t make any for myself, I asked if he was done and I was like – great!, and shoveled and licked the plate clean with his little scraps. There’s so much running around… it’s nutso in the morning.”

However, she does not enforce her diet onto her son. There will be moments when he doesn’t want to eat leafy green vegetables, and she will allow him to eat his favorite foods – pasta and French fries. Now, Jessica is a busy mom and proprietor of LA’s Au Fudge, a new restaurant for parents and kids. Au Fridge offers an organic kids’ menu that includes vegan or gluten-free options, as well as cooking classes likes donut decorating and sushi making, reports MindBodyGreen.

The Seventh Heaven alum made an appearance at her new restaurant on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The aspiring entrepreneur made an appearance in a chic and simple ensemble, reports the Daily Mail. Biel was seen wearing a white-and-blue striped overcoat paired with a white T-shirt and gray cropped pants. She then accessorized her look with dark sunglasses, a tan structured handbag, and black patent leather loafers.

Her signature dark tresses were worn wavy with bangs, and she had on two gold long necklaces. Jessica started the establishment because she wanted to take her son to a place that she felt good about. The hip new venue includes a separate space for kids along with activities, a gift shop, and a full bar for the adults.

“You can call me snotty. You can call me elitist. Whatever you want,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “We are providing a space where you can eat and be comfortable and confident that your children are not being pumped full of hormones and chemicals.”

[Featured Image by Mike Windle/Getty Images for Au Fudge]