Kim Kardashian Sex Tape Shocker: Ray J Hints That Kris Jenner Orchestrated Video’s Release In Bid To Make Kim A Star

Kim Kardashian’s sex tape helped propel her to superstardom, but there’s new evidence from the man featured in the video that the release may have been orchestrated by Kris Jenner to help make Kim a star.

In a new interview, Ray J hinted that the entire video was part of a plan to thrust Kim into the spotlight and that he played his part.

“I only did my part [in making her famous]. As a man I tried to play my part in the situation. If you’re intelligent you can read between the lines,” he told Heat (via X17), adding that Kris Jenner was “a real, true hustler.”

But Ray J said that once the video was released to the internet and Kim went from a bit player in the world of reality television — known mostly at the time for her friendship with Paris Hilton — to a reality television prototype, he took a step back.

“When it came out I was like ‘d**n I’m done.’ Whatever my sister’s invited to they’re going to put in a note saying ‘Don’t bring Ray J,'” he added, referring to his more famous sister, Brandy.

As the Daily Mail reported, there had long been rumors that Kris Jenner played an integral role in the release of Kim Kardashian’s sex tape, as she was hoping to replicate the success and attention Paris Hilton found after her own video was released to the internet. And the Kardashian family did get an immediate payoff, the report noted, making $5 million in a lawsuit against the adult film company that released Kim Kardashian’s sex tape.

Ray J has since moved on, marrying model and fellow reality star Princess Love, star of Love & Hip Hop. Princess Love herself is no stranger to sex tape drama, as she was seen in an explicit video that was reportedly shopped around in 2014.

But as Ray J faded away from the Kardashian family and Kim’s sex tape went viral, the accusations continued to swirl Kris Jenner was pulling the strings on all the Kardashian sisters. There have been continual reports that Kris has been involved in everything from how the Kardashians present themselves on television to where they entered and exited their relationships.

The tight control earned Kris Jenner the nickname “momager,” something she has fully embraced. People magazine reported last year that Kris filed legal documents to trademark the term “momager.”

The report added that Jenner’s guidance has helped the Kardashian family earn a small fortune from reality television deals, endorsements, and product lines.

“The nickname is an apt description for Jenner, 59, who has managed her six children for years, shrewdly building an empire and keeping the public interested in the antics of her famous family, including helping daughter Kim Kardashian West to amass a reported $28 million in 2014, per The New York Times, which recently profiled the Hollywood power broker.”

Kim herself has opened up about the sex tape, telling Rolling Stone that she doesn’t think much about it anymore.

“I just never thought [the rumors about the tape] were real,” Kim said. “I was on a trip to New York, and I’d landed, and then someone called me – maybe my sister? I didn’t have a Blackberry then… I think I went right to my mom’s house and she was there with me every step of the way. She didn’t call me screaming or call me crying. She was just there. She was like, ‘I don’t know what you want me to do.’ So we went through it.”

It’s not clear if there is any truth to the rumor that Kris Jenner was the one behind the release of Kim Kardashian’s sex tape, but it’s a topic that could come up again. Kim has given a number of interviews mentioning the video in the past few years, as it’s a popular topic for interviewers.

