Khloe Kardashian Announces Good American Season 2 For ‘All Sizes’ With Smoldering Close-Up Photo

Khloe Kardashian announced that she will launch a second collection for Good American for “all shapes and sizes” with a smoldering close-up photograph of her face on Instagram. The reality star failed to give fans a sneak peak at any of the clothing from the upcoming collection.

Khloe Kardashian, 32, recently uploaded a sultry black and white photograph to her Instagram account to announce the upcoming Season 2 collection she will launch with the Good American brand.

Good American season 2 is coming, February 2!! Follow @goodamerican NOW as we welcome the newest faces of our #GoodSquad!! I am so proud of this new campaign and all of the amazing new styles we have coming your way… for ALL shapes and sizes! Only at GoodAmerican.com A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 30, 2017 at 4:02pm PST

Kardashian launched her first collection with Good American back in November.

Khloe revealed that she will be unveiling Season 2 on Thursday, which will include “amazing new styles” that are suitable for women of “all shapes and sizes.”

And as part of the upcoming capsule, the reality television star has recruited new models to star in her campaign. Good American also promoted the upcoming collection with Khloe Kardashian on their social media accounts, according to the Daily Mail.

Good American season 2—the release of our latest collection begins this Thursday 2.2 #goodsquad #goodamerican A photo posted by GOOD AMERICAN (@goodamerican) on Jan 30, 2017 at 9:02am PST

The Good American account announced that over the next three days, they would be featuring 10 different “strong and sexy” women, including Kardashian, into their “Good Squad.”

“Good American season 2–the release of our latest collection begins this Thursday 2.2′ and ‘There is no wrong way to be a woman.”

Also involved with the collection is Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner’s good friend Anastasia “Stassi” Karanikolaou.

Who wouldn't want to be best friends with this beauty?? Welcome to the Good Squad @stassiebaby #goodsquad #goodlegs #afitlikenoother A photo posted by GOOD AMERICAN (@goodamerican) on Jan 30, 2017 at 12:00pm PST

Khloe Kardashian’s Good American announcement comes just after she and the rest of her reality star family returned to Los Angeles after a family getaway to Costa Rica.

Island Vibes ???????????? A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 29, 2017 at 1:55pm PST

Khloe certainly has a lot of different projects in the works for 2017. On top of filming for her family’s hit reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she will also be filming for her new E! series, Revenge Body.

Khloe Kardashian found a way to deal with her split from ex-husband Lamar Odom by hitting the gym and working up a sweat. Now, she has enlisted the help of some celebrity trainers and doctors to help 16 people reach their fitness and weight goals, according to Us.

Kardashian also wrote a book, Strong Looks Better Naked, which came out last year and chronicled her lifelong struggle with her weight, as well as other life struggles she has overcome.

[Featured Image by Joe Scarnici/Stringer/Getty Images]