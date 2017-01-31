Tom Brady: New England Patriots Quarterback Emotionally Describes His Dad As His ‘Hero’ [Video]

Tom Brady, quarterback of the New England Patriots, is heading to his record-setting seventh Super Bowl. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is also setting a new record with his seventh Super Bowl appearance.

The 39-year-old Brady, who is in his 17th NFL season, has won four Super Bowls, with his most recent coming in 2015. If Brady is victorious in Super Bowl LI, his fifth Super Bowl ring will also set a new record, according to ESPN. Currently, Brady’s four Super Bowl championships tie Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw for most all time.

Tom Brady got emotional when a kid asked him who his hero is at Media Day https://t.co/X9b0JjI2qG pic.twitter.com/PyzygXhpWi — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 31, 2017

While many have looked up to Brady, the famed quarterback was recently asked if he has an idol of his own. Mike Reiss of ESPN reports that on Monday night, a 7-year-old fan asked Brady to name his hero. Without much hesitation, Brady described how his father is his hero.

“Who’s my hero?” asked Brady. “That’s a great question. I think my dad is my hero, because he’s someone I look up to every day.”

As can also be seen in a YouTube video posted by CBS Boston, towards the end of his response, Brady became noticeably emotional and took a brief pause before regrouping. To finish his reply, Brady then just smiled, nodded his head and said two words — “My dad.”

According to ESPN, Brady, who is from California, also spoke of how his dad, Tom Brady Sr., would take him to San Francisco 49ers football games when he was growing up. He also described how his dad would come home to hit ground balls and fly balls” for him. Though he is known for the work he has done on the gridiron, Brady said that he also “loved baseball.” He called his dad “a great example.”

Recently, Brady’s dad was critical of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in an interview with KRON-4 News in San Francisco. His comments were related to the Deflategate scandal, in which Brady received a four-game suspension and had to begin the 2016 NFL season on the sidelines.

“[Roger Goodell] went on a witch hunt and got in way over his head and had to lie his way out in numerous ways,” Brady Sr. told KRON-4 News, “and the reality is that Tommy never got suspended for deflating footballs. He got suspended because the court said that he could.”

After the interview, Brady later jokingly said that he had banned his dad from speaking with the media, according to USA Today. In recent weeks, in addition to being asked about his dad’s comments on Roger Goodell and Deflategate, Brady has also been pressured to talk about his friendship with President Donald Trump.

As the Inquisitr reported last week, Brady recently spoke of his friendship with President Trump on the Kirk and Callahan Show on WEEI. Brady asked why it has been made into such a “big deal,” and also described how knowing someone doesn’t mean that you agree with them 100 percent of the time.

On Friday, President Trump signed an executive order that puts a temporary pause on immigration from seven Middle Eastern countries, which has been the subject of much discussion in recent days. USA Today columnist Nancy Armour went as far as to argue that the all-world quarterback “no longer gets a pass” and should be asked “tough questions” about his friendship with President Trump.

Tom Brady’s 2016 Stats: 12 Games

291 for 432 (67.4 %)

3,554 Yards (296.2 ypg)

28 TDs – 2 INTs pic.twitter.com/gGtN4rr1sz — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) January 24, 2017

During the presidential campaign, a “Make America Great Again” hat was seen Brady’s locker, but for the most part, he has expressed an unwillingness to talk about politics. He also said in his interview on the Kirk and Callahan Show that he “[doesn’t] want to create any distractions for [The New England Patriots].”

Once a sixth-round pick out of the University of Michigan, Tom Brady is now an NFL legend and future Hall of Famer. Brady and the Patriots will be facing off against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, February 5 at NRG Stadium in Houston Texas, with kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m EST.

[Featured Image by Tim Warner/Getty Images]