Ex-NBA Star Derek Fisher’s Home Burgled, $300K Worth Of Jewelry Including Five NBA Championship Rings Stolen

Former Los Angeles Lakers point guard Derek Fisher reported a burglary at his Los Angeles home on Monday morning. Jewelry, including five NBA championship rings worth more than $300,000, was reportedly stolen.

According to TMZ, LAPD sources said that the 42-year-old former New York Knicks head coach reported a burglary at his home in the 5800 block of Shirley Avenue in Tarzana on Monday morning. He told police that he left his home at about 7:30 a.m. and returned about three hours later to find that the house had been burgled and valuables stolen.

Police investigators concluded that the burglars likely broke into the house through a side door and carted away the ex-NBA star’s jewelry and NBA rings he earned during his run with the Lakers.

TMZ estimated the value of the five championship rings at about $300,000, but Yahoo suggested that the combined value of the five rings, won between 2000 and 2010, was likely higher.

Police were investigating the case but no arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon. Fisher has not made any public statement about the incident.

But meanwhile, TMZ reports that a Lakers representative confirmed that the team could help Fisher get replacement rings. The team could authorize the companies that manufactured the rings to produce new ones, the representative said.

“It doesn’t mean the Lakers would pay for the new jewelry,” TMZ commented, “but they would essentially authorize the companies to manufacture brand new keepsakes for Fish. Hopefully he’s got good homeowners insurance.”

Fisher had played college basketball with the Arkansas-Little Rock Trojans before he was selected by the Lakers in 1996. He spent eight seasons with the Lakers during which he won three consecutive league championships side by side with Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal. He left the Lakers and signed with the Golden State Warriors after the 2003-2004 season.

He had a second stint with the Lakers from 2007 to 2012 after a season with the Utah Jazz. He retired in 2014 after having played 18 seasons in the NBA with various teams, including Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Dallas Mavericks.

He was hired by the New York Knicks as head coach in 2014 to reverse the fortunes of the team. But he was fired on February 8, 2016, after a 40-96 record. He then joined Spectrum SportsNet in Los Angeles as a studio analyst.

Fisher was involved in an embarrassing spat in October 2015 with former Lakers teammate Matt Barnes, currently with Sacramento Kings. Barnes, 35, reportedly upset to learn that the recently divorced Fisher was dating his estranged wife Debra Govan and living in the same house with his children, accosted Fisher and assaulted him.

According to the New York Post, the skinny 6-foot-7 Barnes, then with the Memphis Grizzlies, “drove 95 miles to ‘beat the s**t out of Derek Fisher,'” after his 6-year-old twins Carter and Isaiah called to say that Fisher was living in the house with them.

“Barnes went crazy. He got in his car and went to the house and went after Fisher,” a source said, according to the New York Post. “[He] drove down there to beat the s***t out of him [Fisher].”

Barnes reportedly found Fisher with Govan and several other people at a party around a bonfire in the backyard of the house at about 11:45 p.m. and attacked him. Someone called police but Fisher had left before police came.

“I kicked his ass from the back yard to the front room, and spit in her face,” Barnes later boasted.

Fisher did not press charges after the incident, but the NBA later suspended Barnes for two games and fined him $35,000.

Barnes was also involved in a separate assault incident at a New York City nightclub in December.

Fisher has four children from his previous marriage to Candace.

