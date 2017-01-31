Tom Brady Bans Dad From Talking To Media After His Spew About Roger Goodell

Tom Brady is not ashamed of what his father did, but he’d prefer his father, Tom Brady Sr., refrain from speaking to the media. With the Super Bowl just days away, Brady told the media that he has banned his father from talking to them. Brady didn’t say enough to determine if he was appreciative of what his dad did last week, calling out Roger Goodell for the Deflategate suspension. He did say enough to let the media know his dad is off limits.

Tom Brady Sr. was interviewed on Friday about his thoughts on his son’s four-game suspension handed down by Goodell. The father of the New England Patriots’ quarterback didn’t pull any punches and spewed forth his feelings on Goodell, the NFL Commissioner.

Tom Brady's father slams 'liar' NFL commissioner for 'beyond reprehensible' treatment of his son during deflategate https://t.co/f7clQEp5or — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) January 28, 2017

“What the league did to him and what Roger Goodell constantly lied about is beyond reprehensible as far as I’m concerned,” said Brady Sr. The quarterback’s dad shared his thoughts on Goodell saying that he went on a “witch hunt” and in doing so he got in “way over his head.” This resulted in Goodell having to “lie his way out of it,” said the angry dad of one of the NFL’s greatest quarterbacks of all time.

Calling his son “Tommy,” Brady Sr. said that he never got suspended for deflating footballs. Brady Sr. sees that Goodell suspended his son because the court ruled that “he could do anything that he wanted to do to any player for any reason whatsoever.” He then added that the NFL admitted that there was no evidence on Tom Brady having anything to do with the deflated footballs.

Tom Brady is set to play in the Super Bowl this Sunday and he will probably be on the same stage with Goodell. It is even likely Goodell will be handing Brady a trophy if the Patriots win Super Bowl 2017. It would be the Lombradi Trophy Goodell would hand to Brady if New England wins the big game.

UPI Sports reports that when Goodell was asked during an interview this week if handing a trophy to Brady would be a bit awkward if the Patriots win the Super Bowl, Goodell said, “Not for a second.” Goodell recognizes Brady as “one of the all time greats.” He sang Brady praises which included him saying, “He’s an extraordinary player, great performer, and a sure-fire Hall of Famer. So it would be an honor.”

What Brady Senior had to say about Goodell calling this “an honor” was, “It should be an honor, because somebody that has Roger Goodell’s ethics doesn’t belong on any stage that Tom Brady is on.” This is a dad who was very hurt for his son when he went through the long court battle with the league for something Brady Sr. conveys had nothing to do with his son.

According to the Mercury News, Tom Brady Sr.’s comments stemmed from the possibility of Tom Brady, the quarterback, standing eye to eye with Goodell on the stage if the New England Patriots win the Super Bowl.

Tom Brady bans his Father from Media after Goodell Ranthttps://t.co/PWbsqYoO0h — AM 570 LA Sports (@AM570LASports) January 31, 2017

Tom Brady told reporters on Monday that he has “banned” his father from talking to the media. He did say this with a laugh. The Patriots’ quarter back said, “I’ve banned my dad from talking, so he’s no longer available to the media.”

Last night a 7 year old asked Tom Brady who his hero was and Tom got emotional when answering. This made me love him even more. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/Vv4xgCsExa — abdul ???? (@Advil) January 31, 2017

Brady didn’t appear upset at all about his father’s very definite words about Goodell, he just made sure to let the media know that his father is now off limits to the press. While talking to the press, he was asked if he had a hero. Brady conveyed that this was a very good question. While answering he choked up and said that it was “my dad.” He told the media that his father is someone who he looks up to every day, making him his hero. This was a proud son choking back his tears. You can see the tweeted clip above.

[Featured Image by Ben Margot/AP Images]