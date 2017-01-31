Pharrell Williams, Helen Lasichanh Just Had Triplets — How Did They Keep The Secret?

Pharrell Williams and his wife Helen Lasichanh just welcomed their second, third, and fourth child! The celebrity couple had announced the pregnancy last year, but how did they manage to keep the news of triplets a secret?

The “Happy” singer has three new reasons to be happy. Pharell Williams, 43, and his wife Helen Lasichanh, 36, have welcomed three new babies into their lives earlier this month.

The celebrity couple’s representative told E! News, “The family is healthy and happy.”

???????? #PharrellandHelen #chanel #iamother #helenlasichanh #pharrell #pharrellwilliams #love A photo posted by PharrellandHelen ????????✌???? (@pharrellandhelen) on Aug 15, 2016 at 7:41pm PDT

Pharell Williams and Helen Lasichanh are already parents to one child, Rocket Ayer, 8.

No details on the gender or names of the three babies have been released yet, but they will surely be unique.

Pharell explained their son’s unique name once to Oprah saying, “In the same way the Indians named their children after a force or animal or element, we named him after a man-made machine that was meant to go up, meant to ascend.”

In September, Pharell Williams and Helen Lasichanh announced their pregnancy when Helen debuted her baby bump at a dinner party hosted by Chanel to celebrate their new fragrance N°5 L’EAU.

#PharrellandHelen @ Chanel dinner ????????????????????#helenlasichanh #iamother #pharrellwilliams #pharrell #chanel A photo posted by PharrellandHelen ????????✌???? (@pharrellandhelen) on Sep 23, 2016 at 4:41pm PDT

While everyone else expected the celebrity couple to be welcoming their second child, Pharrell and Helen were really preparing to have their second, third, and fourth children.

Pharell Williams and Helen Laschanh have been together since 2008 and wed in 2013.

Helen, who is a model and a fashion designer, wore matching plaid at her wedding.

Pharell Williams once told The Guardian that his relationship with Helen had not always been easy in the beginning. When Williams and Lasichanh met, she had a boyfriend and wouldn’t look twice at the musician.

“I hurt her a lot in the very beginning once she was free and was available, because I had given her all of this attention but I wasn’t ready to like, let go [of his life as a bachelor]. I looked at my life and I was like, ‘Man, I could keep doing this for another 10 years, is that what I want to do?’ And so I made a decision. And then we made a decision and just started dating.”

Aside from showing off her bump in September, Helen kept a low profile for the majority of her pregnancy, but she still managed to look small for a woman carrying triplets.

#PharrellandHelen shopping in Beverly Hills #helenlasichanh #pharrellwilliams #pharrell #iamother A photo posted by PharrellandHelen ????????✌???? (@pharrellandhelen) on Dec 29, 2016 at 5:06pm PST

Below is a photograph of Pharell and Helen volunteering at a food shelter in Los Angeles looking very pregnant.

#PharrellandHelen serve food at Los Angeles Mission Christmas Celebration. ?????????????????(????by Harmony Gerber) #pharrellwilliams #helenlasichanh #iamother #pharrell A photo posted by PharrellandHelen ????????✌???? (@pharrellandhelen) on Dec 23, 2016 at 10:07pm PST

Aside from welcoming three new children, Pharell Williams has had a quite a busy year.

Pharrell is expected to attend the 2017 Oscars, as Hidden Figures is nominated for Best Picture alongside Arrival, Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, La La Land, Lion, Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight; he produced the movie with Peter Chernin, Donna Gigliotti, Theodore Melfi and Jenno Topping, according to E! News.

The film, based on a true story, stars Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monáe, and Octavia Spencer; it received three nominations total.

#HiddenFigures???? is the #1 movie for the second week in a row! Take the whole family to see the film critics are calling “the best movie of the year.” Now playing in theaters. A photo posted by Hidden Figures (@hiddenfiguresmovie) on Jan 16, 2017 at 11:16am PST

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Staff/Getty Images]