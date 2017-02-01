Timothy And Esten Ciboro: Ohio Father-Son Duo Raped 13-Year-Old, Kept Her Chained For Over A Year

An Ohio court on Friday sentenced Timothy Ciboro, a 53-year-old man, and his son, 28-year-old Esten Ciboro, to spend the rest of their lives in prison after they were found guilty of kidnapping, chaining, and raping a 13-year-old girl and her step-siblings for “over a year.” According to NBC News, Timothy was sentenced to 71 years in prison with two consecutive life sentences, while his son Esten Ciboro was sentenced to 68 years plus life. Both the men are ineligible for parole. In the event they are released in the future, both the men would need to register themselves as sex offenders, the report said.

Judge sentences Timothy Ciboro to life without parole. Esten Ciboro gets 68 years to life. https://t.co/zMLd9f6KWG — WTVG 13abc (@13abc) January 27, 2017

Meanwhile, court documents revealed that the father-son duo was sentenced for “endangering children, kidnapping, and rape.” Documents also revealed that the victim happened to be Timothy Ciboro’s 13-year-old stepdaughter. The name of the girl has been withheld since she is still a minor. After she was rescued, the girl told police that she was kept shackled in the basement of a home, tied to a support beam. Apart from repeated sexual abuse and rape, she said that she was not fed properly either, often getting by with old, spoiled scraps of food. She was also forced to use an ammonia-filled bucket as a toilet.

While sentencing the Ciboros, Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Linda Jennings said,

“The torture, terror and sexual abuse that you inflicted on these children is disgusting, perverted and reprehensible.”

Earlier, juries found Timothy Ciboro guilty on five counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping, and one count each of endangering children through torture, cruelty, and abuse. As for Esten Ciboro, he was charged in two cases and was also found guilty of three counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping and one count each of endangering children through abuse and torture.

A jury found Ciboro father, son accused of shackling, raping two girls in their home guilty on all counts today.https://t.co/O38IxU1ijO pic.twitter.com/H5K1cVXLMy — The Toledo Blade (@toledonews) January 27, 2017

The father-and-son duo were arrested on May 18, 2016, after the captive girl managed to escape from the basement and tell her story to others. She told investigating police officers about a key that she had managed to keep hidden from the two men. On the night of her escape, she managed to free herself using the keys and bolted out of the basement shortly after 9 p.m. when the two men were out for a jog. She was rescued by a good Samaritan who called up the police and informed them about the girl. In a recorded 911 call, the man told dispatchers what the girl told him.

The Ciboro trial is set to begin, but the pretrial hearings are not going as planned – https://t.co/k38oJUDhL5 pic.twitter.com/HQ8Ga54xuF — WTOL 11 (@WTOL11Toledo) November 16, 2016

“She is saying… her dad had chained her down in the basement with cuffs on her ankles. She was telling me she had been abused.”

The man also recalls that the girl was extremely hungry after he found her and that she desperately “wanted something to eat.” She was able to grab some spare change and clothing before she escaped from the basement.

While it was not initially clear as to how long the girl’s ordeal lasted, police officers initially assumed everything started after the girl’s mother moved out of the home. However, the girl was initially unable to explain when she thought her mother had left.

“She thinks that her mom may have left in 2012, but she’s not really sure,” Toledo Police Capt. Ron Frederick had told local news channels back then, while adding, “We haven’t confirmed that yet.”

Shortly after the girl escaped, police officers reached the address she had given. There, officers spotted Esten and Timothy Ciboro loading the two other children who lived there into a van in an apparent bid to escape. They were, however, arrested before they could leave. Upon investigation, officers reached the basement where the girl said she was kept for an extended period of time. The other two young kids were handed over to the Lucas County Children Services.

