Carmelo Anthony Trade Rumors: New York Knicks Star Addresses Trade Talk To Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers

Carmelo Anthony trade rumors now have more direct information from the New York Knicks’ star player. As NBA trade rumors continue to include teams like the Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Clippers, Anthony addressed all the chatter with the media. A report by NBA analyst Al Iannazzone states that Anthony hasn’t even spoken to the Knicks’ front office about what teams he would accept a trade to.

A later statement by Iannazzone reads, “Carmelo Anthony said all options are open regarding his future and staying with the Knicks is right on top.”

Breaking down that particular quote, it would seem that Anthony may be intent on staying in New York. If the perfect scenario doesn’t surface, Anthony may just play out his contract and then go into free agency following the 2018 NBA Playoffs.

Knicks team president Phil Jackson has a tricky situation in front of him, because not only does he need to do what is in the best interest of the franchise, but he also must find a deal that is acceptable to Anthony. When the Knicks convinced Anthony to sign a contract extension, the franchise offered a full no-trade clause. It means that Anthony can veto any deal that the front office in New York comes up with.

Among the teams that have been linked to the Carmelo Anthony trade rumors, there are several situations where Anthony could immediately join a team heading to the 2017 NBA Playoffs. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, a new rumor of Anthony joining Russell Westbrook with the Oklahoma City Thunder has surfaced. On paper, it could be an exciting opportunity for both players, but OKC has a tough route to make it back to the NBA Finals.

Through 48 games this season, Anthony has averaged 23.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. On Sunday night (January 29), he scored 45 points against the Atlanta Hawks, filling up the stat sheet in a four-overtime game that the Knicks would end up losing. Piling up 45 points certainly raises his value on the open market, increasing his game average quite a bit this year. It also shows how he is finally healthy again.

A big thing in any deal is that Anthony would also come with some team control, as he is due about $26.3 million for the 2017-18 NBA season. He has an early termination clause in his contract to get out of the 2018-19 NBA season, but it’s not only possible he could opt into the year, he could also agree to a contract extension with a new franchise. The situation all comes down to Phil Jackson finding the right fit for him before the NBA trade deadline.

Many teams keep getting mentioned in the Carmelo Anthony trade rumors. Each team could be improved by acquiring Anthony, but the main requirement would be to not give up too much of its current core. The Los Angeles Clippers could look really good by acquiring Anthony and not giving up Blake Griffin, Chris Paul, or DeAndre Jordan. The Boston Celtics would look really good by adding Anthony to a starting lineup with Isaiah Thomas and the Oklahoma City Thunder could become ever more imposing on offense with another guy who can score 30 points a night.

It could be viewed as very troubling that the front office of the New York Knicks and Anthony haven’t sat down to go over the specifics of how a trade could play out. Maybe it’s a bit of gamesmanship, as the Knicks don’t want clubs to know that Anthony only has one destination on his list. Or maybe it’s because the Knicks are going to keep him until the coming offseason. What appears very clear, though, is that these Carmelo Anthony rumors are like a soap opera, with every news cycle presenting new information on what might happen before the NBA trade deadline.

