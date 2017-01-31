Rachel Lindsay’s Dad Intimidates Nick Viall: ‘The Bachelor’ 2017 Still Feels The ‘Explosive Chemistry,’ Will The Dallas Lawyer Win This Season?

Rachel Lindsay seems to be the frontrunner for this season of The Bachelor. Not only does Nick Viall think of her as an amazing person but the audience also loves her. This week, Rachel had a grand time with Nick on their one-on-one date, which also involved serious talks about her dad.

For their solo date, Nick and Rachel went to shopping, dining and tasting beignets in New Orleans. The couple also had a fun time filled with music and dancing when they partied at a jazz club.

Later on, Nick and Rachel settled for a quieter evening as they dined in a warehouse filled with Mardi Gras floats. Things got serious when the Dallas lawyer started opening up about her past and when Nick asked about her father. It turns out he got an answer that somehow made him feel intimidated.

Fans of the reality TV dating competition know that Rachel Lindsay’s dad is Sam A. Lindsay, a Dallas federal judge. Judge Lindsay also has his own page, in which it was mentioned that he earned his Bachelor’s Degree from St. Mary’s University and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Texas School of Law.

Upon learning about Rachel Lindsay’s dad, Nick admitted that he felt intimidated. Most viewers would definitely agree, but according to a report from Bustle, Nick could be excited to meet Rachel’s parents already since he was the one who asked her to talk about her family. That could happen soon when the show airs its hometown dates episode and if Rachel gets that far in the show.

Nick also opened up to his date, particularly about meeting fathers, admitting that he gets nervous each time it happens. The couple clearly had a wonderful time together, and once it was over, he handed her a rose.

What happens between the two remains unclear but it has already been predicted that Rachel will get to the finals. It was even Nick himself who told ET Online how he feels about Rachel.

“Rachel has been kind of a front-runner since day one. Because I have so much confidence in her, she kind of had to wait a little bit. She was one of the easiest ones to talk to. I love a woman who knows how to have a great conversation and just have a strong personality, and great smile.”

Besides Rachel’s personality, it is assumed that Nick has this strong connection with her because she is within his age range, Hollywood Life reported. Some girls vying for Nick’s love and attention are only in their early 20’s while Rachel, 31, is closer to his age.

In a separate report by the same publication, it was mentioned that Rachel’s smarts could also be the strongest asset that would keep Nick’s attention. Rachel even received the First Impression rose on The Bachelor Season 21 premiere, and that’s because of how interesting of a woman she is. She is considered as the complete package – she has the looks and the brains, and Nick was clearly intrigued.

Being considered by the bachelor as the frontrunner would only mean she has the best chance of becoming this year’s winner. If that happens, Rachel would be the first black woman to win the competition. However, how long will Nick be into her?

According to Reality Steve’s predictions, the Marquette University Law School graduate will make it to the final four. However, she will reportedly be eliminated at the Rose Ceremony in Finland. Reality Steve also added that Nick is actually engaged at the end of the show to Vanessa Grimaldi.

Will Reality Steve’s predictions this year turn out to be true? Are you excited for Nick to meet Rachel Lindsay’s dad? Sound off in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images]