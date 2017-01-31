Chloe Lukasiak Talks ‘Dance Moms’ Return: Spoilers Tease Dramatic Scenes Ahead In The Season 7 Finale

Dance Moms spoilers have revealed what many viewers had already caught wind of, which is the fact that Chloe Lukasiak and her mom Christi will be back on the series during the Season 7 finale. Chloe and Christi left several seasons ago after a difficult encounter with teacher Abby Lee Miller, but they are about to check back into the series, and now the teen is opening up about what lies ahead.

Chloe Lukasiak left Dance Moms in 2014, and she’s kept quite busy ever since. As Inquisitr previously reported, spoilers hinted that the teen dancer and her mom Christi would be incorporated in some way into one of the next few episodes and Lifetime confirmed the buzz with a recently-released preview filled with juicy spoilers.

The episode set to air Tuesday, January 31 will focus on the current girls and their moms preparing to leave California and head back to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania again, Dance Moms spoilers indicate. Abby Lee Miller’s behavior has been growing increasingly erratic over the course of Season 7, surely in great part due to the legal issues she’s been facing, and viewers will see a lot of discussion about this during Episode 10.

Dance Moms spoilers reveal that it is when the Abby Lee Dance Company team hits Nationals back on the East Coast that everybody will see the buzzworthy Lukasiak return. The teen shared with Teen Vogue that the appearance in the Season 7 finale came after she had talked with her mom about how the ALDC was back in Pittsburgh and they had heard the series might be ending. Chloe suggested that they go watch the ALDC team at Nationals and after some phone calls, the plan was put into motion.

Dance Moms spoilers from Lukasiak detail that none of the dancers or moms knew that Christi and Chloe were going to attend the competition and the teen notes that Nia Frazier’s reaction, in particular, was a fantastic one. Nia, her mom Holly, and several others started crying as they hugged the former cast members, but it sounds as if Abby’s reaction may be less enthusiastic.

The previews show the 15-year-old saying that she’s been thinking about competing again, but viewers shouldn’t get too ahead of themselves in thinking that Lukasiak might rejoin the ALDC. The future of the series is said to be hanging in the balance right now, with Miller and some of the dancers giving the impression that the Season 7 finale may well also serve as the series finale. However, Lifetime has not made any official announcements either way yet, and many are guessing that a decision will be made once Abby’s sentencing in her fraud case is done in February.

Lifetime isn’t revealing much about Chloe’s role with the show going forward, noting that the Lukasiak ladies were just visiting for now according to the International Business Times. Given how much the teen has on her plate these days, it would be hard to imagine that she would even be open to returning to the series if it were to continue. It sounds as if this return is just a chance to check in on her former castmates and generate some buzz heading into that final episode.

What is Lukasiak up to these days? She did continue to dance and compete with Studio 19 for a while, but she stopped competing a while back and has been developing a clothing line and snagging some movie roles. Her fashion line debuts this spring, and she recently finished filming her first lead role in a movie titled Loophole.

Chloe says that she wants to both dance and act going forward, making a reference to doing Dance Moms right now and being anxious for some additional movie roles down the road. Just a few episodes remain in the current season, and Chloe Lukasiak’s return is on the horizon. Stay tuned for additional spoilers as this all plays out on Lifetime over the course of the next few Tuesday nights heading into what may be the last chance to see Abby Lee Miller and the dancers on television screens together.

