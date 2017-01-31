Watch Donald Trump Supreme Court Nominee Pick Live Stream: How To Watch Announcement Online

Donald Trump is set to make his pick for the United States Supreme Court on Tuesday, and Trump has chosen to go with a live-stream broadcast to make the announcement of his nominee to fill the vacant seat that has been open since the sudden death of Justice Antonin Scalia on February 13, 2016, nearly one year ago.

Last April, President Barack Obama named 64-year-old federal circuit court judge Merrick Garland as his nominee to replace Scalia, but in an unprecedented move, Republicans in the Senate behind Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky refused even to grant Garland a hearing.

Garland’s nomination officially expired on January 3 of 2017.

While Garland was considered an ideological moderate, Trump appears certain to appoint a much harder-line conservative justice, in the mold of Scalia, to the court. In fact, during his presidential campaign, Trump pledged that his Supreme Court nominee would be chosen by the Federalist Society, a Washington, D.C., conservative think tank founded in 1982 with the express purpose of selecting and training conservative lawyers for the federal courts.

Trump is scheduled to go live with his Supreme Court nominee pick announcement at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (5 p.m. Pacific) on Tuesday, January 31. To watch a live stream, click on any of the videos, below.

So who will Trump select? And will Senate Democrats block the nomination, similar to the way that Republicans successfully obstructed President Obama’s nomination of Garland?

The frontrunner, according to experts, is likely to be 49-year-old Colorado native Neil Gorsuch, an Ivy League graduate of Columbia University and Harvard Law School who is said to be favored by Trump because of his trim and distinguished good looks.

“We all know Trump cares about looks, and Neil ‘Silver Fox’ Gorsuch is taller and handsomer than (fellow candidate) Bill Pryor,” Above the Law blog founder David Lat told Mother Jones magazine. “Judge Gorsuch is a ‘winner’—brilliant, pedigreed, tall, handsome—and Trump likes winners.”

While Gorsuch has a record as a reliable conservative, William “Bill” Pryor, 54, who is also on Trump’s list, is known as far more extreme in his right-wing ideology. A protege of Trump’s controversial Attorney General nominee Jeff Sessions, Pryor has called the 1973 Roe V. Wade decision, which legalized abortion, an “abomination” and supports laws that criminalize homosexual relations, even when conducted in price between consenting adults.

The third possibility believed to be on Trump’s short list, 51-year-old appellate Judge Thomas Hardiman, is the most moderate of the trio and comes with the endorsement of Trump’s own sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, who is also a federal judge on the same Third Circuit Court as Hardiman.

Trump's nominee will almost certainly move the court to the right. But exactly how far right could vary widely

Due to Senate filibuster rules, however, any nominee would require 60 votes for confirmation, and Republicans hold only 52 seats, while Democrats hold 46 with two independent senators. That means in order to confirm Trump’s nominee — unless Senate Republicans opt to change the body’s rules — Trump would need to persuade at least eight Democrats or independents to support the pick.

