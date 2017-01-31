Maksim Chmerkovskiy Gets Political After Becoming A Father: ‘DWTS’ Star Dishes On Trump

Maksim Chmerkovskiy may be known for his feisty personality and his moves in the ballroom on Dancing with the Stars, but Maksim recently took on another role — that of a father. Last year, Maksim and Peta Murgatroyd announced that they were engaged and expecting a baby. While neither of them won the Mirrorball trophy on Dancing with the Stars, it sounds like these two were very excited about the arrival of their son, Shai. He arrived in early 2017, and it sounds like these two are enjoying the first few months of parenthood. But Maksim is having a hard time ignoring the country’s issues these days.

According to a new Instagram post, Maksim Chmerkovskiy decided to use his social media platform to spread the word about his political stance. It’s no secret that Hollywood has been against Donald Trump and he didn’t exactly gain any supporters this weekend when he announced the immigration ban. But it sounds like Chmerkovskiy was ready to give him the benefit of the doubt and give him 100 days to prove that he could be a good leader for the country. But after just a week, Maksim Chmerkovskiy has seen enough and is now speaking out against the country’s leader.

“Although I was ready to give Donald Trump his 100 days of presidency to see what kind of president he will be, I am ecstatic to see women (once again) make history in representing what masses have been feeling! I’m cool with Madonna being her radical self in dropping F-bombs, because I’m not trying to elect her to be my president,” Maksim Chmerkovskiy explained on Instagram, sharing a picture of Madonna giving her controversial speech at the Women’s March that took place over a week ago.

“However, I have incredible amount of RESPECT for Madonna for using every ounce of her celebrity (unlike so many Hollywood-ians) to give voice to millions of women! Women!!! One thing I know without a shed of doubt in my mind is that WHEN WOMEN STAND UP AND MARCH IN RECORD NUMBERS TO PROTEST ANYTHING EVERYONE SHOULD SHUT THE F**K UP AND LISTEN!!! #WomensMarch,” Chmerkovskiy explained in his lengthy Instagram post, sharing that he’s proud of Madonna for using her celebrity platform to speak out on behalf of women across the country.

Of course, Maksim also used his celebrity status to speak out about the events that happened over the weekend, when hundreds of people protested in airports around the country. He is clearly also against the ban and the wall that Trump plans to implement over the next couple of months, if not years.

“Dancing with the Stars” Pros Peta and Maks Welcome Baby Boy https://t.co/1TWGZbdxcW pic.twitter.com/pb2GAIkbHj — WFIN News (@WFINradio) January 4, 2017

“We do our best to return our gift of freedom…with dividends! That’s why I think it’s important to pass this gift forward and allow the next set of broke boys, from a broken country, reach beyond imaginable goals and succeed against all odds!!! THATS WHY #NoBanNoWall,” Maksim Chmerkovskiy added in two separate tweets, sharing that he was just as upset and angry about the immigration ban as the rest of the anti-Trump supporters.

It is definitely awesome that Chmerkovskiy is using his public profile to spread the word about the issues he sees and explains what he wants to support. And now that he’s a father of a little son, one can imagine that he wants to do whatever he can to make the world a better place for him.

What do you think about Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s political posts about the state of the country? Do you think Maksim is more outspoken about the political state of the country now that he’s a father and wants to make a better world for his son, Shai?

